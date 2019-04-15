Tried and Tested: 9 weird and wonderful Easter eggs

15th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

These should wow on Easter Sunday.

f0ec33cb-094d-4a71-822b-d24c4ff30461

Make this year’s Easter hunt that little bit more spectacular with this array of interesting – but tasty – eggs…

We did the hard work and tried them all.

1. Lidl’s Deluxe Golden Sculpture Egg with Ginsecco Eggs, £12.99, in-store only

Chocolate egg (Aldi/PA)
(Aldi/PA)

Our verdict: “Looks utterly beautiful. The chocolate is smooth and creamy and the mini golden eggs have a liquid middle – the booze hits you as you crack open the shell, but then it rounds off, so you’re not left with the harsh bitterness many alcoholic chocolates leave you with. Very good!”

2. Selfridges Gelato Easter Egg, £7.95, in-store only

Gelato Easter egg (Selfridges/PA)
(Selfridges/PA)

Our verdict: “The chocolate shell is ever so sweet, but the ice cream inside is less sickly, so it just about balances out. The mango sorbet ‘yolk’ is amazing though – and a major pop of flavour.”

3. Divine Milk Chocolate Popcorn Easter Egg, £10

Divine Milk Chocolate Popcorn Easter Egg (Divine/PA)
Divine Milk Chocolate Popcorn Easter Egg (Divine/PA)

Our verdict: “Crazily moreish. The egg is smooth chocolate on the outside, then you break it open and inside are embedded, chocolate coated hunks of popcorn. It is almost impossible to not eat it all in one sitting.”

4. Sainsbury’s Cheesealicious Easter Egg, £5

Cheesealicious Easter Egg (Sainsbury's/PA)
Cheesealicious Easter Egg (Sainsbury’s/PA)

Our verdict: “This is the dream for cheese lovers without a sweet tooth who often feel left out at Easter. Just add crackers.”

5. Waitrose Chocolate Avocado, £8

Waitrose chocolate avocado (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose chocolate avocado (Waitrose/PA)

Our verdict: “It looks fantastic, and the dark chocolate egg is super smooth and rich. The only problem is, it’s pretty tough to crack open.”

6. IKEA VÅRKÄNSLA chocolate bunny, £2.95

IKEA chocolate bunny (IKEA/PA)
IKEA chocolate bunny (IKEA/PA)

Our verdict: “Pleasingly, this actually works – the bunny slots together and stands up perfectly. Novelty-factor aside though, the milk chocolate is very sweet, and a little dusty-tasting.”

7. Morrisons Pineapple Easter Egg, £8

Morrisons pineapple Easter egg (Morrisons/PA)
Morrisons pineapple Easter egg (Morrisons/PA)

Our verdict: “Certifiably not an egg, this gold dusted chocolate pineapple has real visual panache, even if it doesn’t taste tropical to match.”

8. Deliveroo Dragon Egg, 80p

Deliveroo dragon egg (Deliveroo/PA)
Deliveroo dragon egg (Deliveroo/PA)

Our verdict: “An absolute bargain for 80p, and very effective looking (Game Of Thrones fans will, of course adore them) but the white chocolate shell is very thick, and very, very sweet.”

9. Cadbury Dairy Milk & Mini Oreos, £3.49

Cadbury Egg (Cadbury/PA)
Cadbury Egg (Cadbury/PA)

Our verdict: “The nuggets of Oreo add crunch and creaminess. It’s not all that wacky, but certainly makes a change from your usual milk choc egg.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor

Carrie Fisher's Leia lives in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - JJ Abrams
Carrie Fisher's Leia lives in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - JJ Abrams

Why it's great Meghan is going against royal tradition and doing childbirth her own way
Why it's great Meghan is going against royal tradition and doing childbirth her own way

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience

Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to The Grand Tour studio audience
Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown

Beverley Callard regains confidence after battling through breakdown
Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED

Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED
Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones CONFIRMED

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor