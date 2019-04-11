The world's biggest Primark opens in Birmingham - 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

These record-breaking retailers give a whole new meaning to the phrase 'big spender'.

The world’s biggest Primark has welcomed its first shoppers in Birmingham today, ready to enjoy its three food venues, Disney-themed product range, beauty studio and Hogwarts Wizarding World section.

With 1,000 employees roaming 160,000 square feet spread across five floors, the store smashes the 155,000 square feet of the previous record-holder, Manchester’s Market Street branch.

The world’s largest Primark is open for business (Aaron Chown/PA)

In honour of this new venture, we’ve found five other record-holders redefining the parameters of retail.

1. Shinsegae Centum City, South Korea

Are you familiar with the expression ‘the agony of choice’? If you’ve ever identified with it, Shinsegae might be your personal hell.

It is, quite literally, the largest retail outlet in the world, swiping the title from Macy’s on its opening in 2009. Driving Range, dermatology clinic, wedding planner – this Herculean store has got the lot.

Located in second city Busan, Shinsegae racks a total floor space of 31 acres.

2. Barnes & Noble, New York

Named the world’s biggest book shop by the Guinness Book of Records, NYC’s Barnes & Noble contains 12.87 miles of shelving and covers a whopping 154,250 square feet.

For the record, Powell’s bookstore in Oregon contests this listing on the grounds of shelf space, but we’re going to trust that the good folks at Guinness know their stuff.

3. Starbucks Reserve Roastery, Tokyo

Serving staff, counter, presumably a coffee machine… You’d be forgiven for wondering just how large a coffee shop could reasonably be.

The largest such outlet in the world, Tokyo’s Starbucks Roastery Reserve answers this question in emphatic style. Lines stretch around the block to tour the artisanal facility, and sit on the veranda overlooking the cherry blossoms of the Meguro River.

It’s four floors encompass 32,000 square feet, and a lot of coffee.

4. Hamley’s, London

Seven floors; 54,000 square feet; 50,000 lines of toys; and enough stuffed animals to fill Noah’s Ark.

Founded in 1760 and set up in its current location on Regent’s Street, London, by 1881, this titan of toy town is the oldest and largest toy shop in the world.

The central London store receives five million visitors a year – some of them are shoppers, but many are tourists.

5. Buc-ee’s, New Braunfels, Texas

With an online cult following, a wide range of merchandise, and famously fabulous bathrooms, Buc-ee’s is the final irrefutable proof that everything is bigger in Texas.

Though a relative unknown outside the Lone Star State, the New Braunfels branch of Buc-ee’s holds the record for the world’s largest convenience store, with 83 toilets, 80 water fountains, 1,000 parking spaces, and more than 67,000 square feet of floor space.

We feel sorry for the staffer in aisle 37 when the tannoy says “clean-up in aisle three”.

