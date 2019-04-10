As a new study shows bias against beers produced by women - here are 6 of the best female-made brews

Across the craft beer industry, women are brewin' it for themselves.

Although beer was probably created by women – the first brewers in ancient Sumeria are thought to have been exclusively female – it appears that the modern drink has a sexism problem.

A new study from Stanford University in California asked groups of people to judge two identical beers – the only difference was that one was marked ‘brewed by David’, the other ‘brewed by Sarah’. Across the board, the ‘David beer’ scored higher for drinker satisfaction.

We have plenty of thoughts on that, but it’s better to show than to tell. Women are rising to the top of the industry like a bubble through a Carlsberg – here’s some of their best work.

1. 61 Deep

An absolute doyen of the bar tab, this strong, fruity pale ale comes from the kegs of Marston’s – one of the UK’s biggest beer-makers, long headed by master brewer Emma Gilleland.

Though she recently moved sideways to become their head of supply chain, the BBC have called her “the most influential woman in brewing today”.

2. Beavertown Gamma Ray

Long a craft-brewing behemoth, this powerful, fruity beer is created under the watchful gaze of Beavertown Brewing Manager Lidia de Petris.

At 5.4% it’ll bowl you over in more ways than one.

3. Bergamot Beaut

An “Earl Grey IPA” from the cellars of Brewster’s Brewery – founded in 1998 by Sara Barton – Bergamot Beaut is a herbal beer crafted from a blend of New Zealand hops.

4. King Kazoo

A light, crisp, 3.5% blonde, this ale comes courtesy of the fine folk at Redwell Brewing, and their head brewer Belinda Jennings.

At the cutting edge of consumer tastes, all their beers are vegan and gluten-free.

5. Queen of Diamonds IPA

Queen of Diamonds is a standout offering from the Wild Card microbrewery in Walthamstow, London – and head brewer Jaega Wise is leading the charge for #womeninbeer.

Their Joker English Lager (“a Pilsner with a twist”) is also well worth your time – light, smooth and citrusy.

6. Rhubarb: A User’s Guide

A celebration of beer-making women created by 30 female brewers, this refreshing, rhubarb-flavoured Berliner Weisse debuted last year under the leadership of Katie McCann from Pressure Drop, and Jenn Merrick from Earth Station Brewing.

Rhubarb: A User’s Guide is bold, seasonal, and infused with lemon thyme, rose petals and hibiscus

