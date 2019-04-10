Siblings Day: Take this quiz and we'll guess whether you're an older, younger, middle, or only child

We're sorry to have to tell you this, but you're probably just a big, walking stereotype.

It’s National Siblings Day, so love them or hate them – and we suspect it’s a little bit of both – just for today you’re going to have to play nice.

Whether it’s the Hemsworth brothers, William and Harry, or Venus and Serena, family order has been proven to play a pivotal part in personality. So, be you an only child or the youngest of five, we reckon we can guess your sibling status from just these few simple questions.

© Press Association 2019