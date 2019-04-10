How to make Sabrina Ghayour's goats' cheese pom-bombe

Sometimes, you just want to make something impressive-looking, be it for friends or a special occasion – and Sabrina Ghayour’s ‘pom-bombe’ makes a pretty spectacular centrepiece (just imagine bringing this to the coffee table, for guests to dip crudités or crackers in).

It’s pretty easy to whip up, although you’ll need a bit of patience to stud the cheese with the nuts and fruit.

Ingredients

(Serves 4-6)

350g soft goats’ cheese (chèvre with the rind cut off also works)

2tsp (heaped) sumac

15g chives, snipped or thinly sliced

Finely grated zest of 1 unwaxed orange

1–2tsp pul biber chilli flakes

200g pomegranate seeds

50g pistachio nut slivers or 75g roughly chopped whole pistachio nuts

Freshly ground black pepper

(Kris Kirkham/PA)

Method

1. Mix the cheese, sumac, chives, orange zest, pul biber and a generous seasoning of pepper in a mixing bowl until evenly combined. Lay a large sheet of cling film on your work surface. Using a spatula, scrape the cheese mixture out of the bowl and into the centre of the cling film. Gather the four corners of the clingfilm together, expel any air and twist the cling film just above the top of the ball to secure the cheese mixture. Use your hands to form the mixture inside the cling film into a ball.

2. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or, preferably, freeze for about 10 minutes.

3. Remove the ball from the refrigerator or freezer, discard the clingfilm and place the ball on a serving plate. Stud the surface of the ball all over with the pomegranate seeds. Scatter the pistachios on top and around the base, studding the ball with a few pieces wherever you can. Cover with cling film and refrigerate until ready to serve.

(Kris Kirkham/PA)

Bazaar: Vibrant Vegetarian And Plant-Based Recipes by Sabrina Ghayour, photography by Kris Kirkham, is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £26. Available now (octopusbooks.co.uk).

© Press Association 2019