How to make Sabrina Ghayour's kale and cabbage kuku with pine nuts

10th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

This 'frittata' is packed with greens and great for on-the-go.

If you’ve never heard of a kuku, it’s a bit like a frittata, packed with green herbs or veg, and it’s a healthy staple in Iran.

Sabrina Ghayour’s recipe includes cabbage, giving this Persian classic a British twist.

Ingredients
(Serves 4-6)

Vegetable oil
2 red onions, halved and thinly sliced into half moons
200g curly kale, tough stalks discarded,finely chopped
200g cabbage greens, cut into thin ribbons and roughly chopped
2tsp garlic granules
1tsp (heaped) ground fenugreek
1tsp (heaped) turmeric
8 large eggs
2tsp baking powder
2tbsp plain flour
2tbsp thick Greek yogurt
2 generous handfuls of dried barberries
40g pine nuts
200g feta cheese, little chunks no larger than 1cm picked off by hand
Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

kuku
(Kris Kirkham/PA)

Method

1. Heat a large saucepan over a medium heat. Pour in enough vegetable oil to coat the base of the pan and allow it to heat up, then add the onion and fry gently for a few minutes, stirring from time to time, until soft and cooked through.

2. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the kale. Stir-fry for two minutes, or until completely softened and cooked through. Add the cabbage greens and stir-fry for five to six minutes, then add the garlic granules and spices, season generously with salt and pepper and mix well.

3. Cook until the cabbage is wilted and cooked through (you are not looking to retain the texture or keep the greens al dente for this dish). Once cooked, take the pan off the heat and leave to cool a little.

4. Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan), Gas Mark 6. Line a 16 x 30cm ovenproof dish with baking paper. Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl and whisk. Add the baking powder, flour, yogurt and also a little salt, if desired, and mix well. Add the barberries and pine nuts and, once the greens have cooled slightly, incorporate them into the egg mixture a little at a time, mixing well between each addition.

5. Lastly, gently fold in the feta pieces. Pour the mixture into the prepared dish and use a spatula to ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed across the dish. Bake for 30 minutes (check after 25 minutes), or until the top is golden and beginning to brown and a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean of raw egg. Allow to cool slightly, then cut it into slabs to serve.

Book cover of Baazer
(Kris Kirkham/PA)

Bazaar: Vibrant Vegetarian And Plant-Based Recipes by Sabrina Ghayour, photography by Kris Kirkham, is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £26. Available now (octopusbooks.co.uk).

