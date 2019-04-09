The cult US workout SoulCycle is coming to the UK - why everyone should try spinning

Charlize Theron, Demi Lovato and the Beckhams apparently love it, and now it’s set to come to the UK. No, this isn’t some fad celebrity diet trend, but rather the cult workout SoulCycle.

In 2015 David Beckham told E! he’s “obsessed” with SoulCycle, saying: “It’s a workout that I love. It’s a workout I enjoy and to be honest since I finished playing there aren’t too many workouts that I do enjoy. So when you find one, you stick with it.”

Founded in 2006, it has over 82 studios across the US and Canada, so a UK outpost is a long time coming. The first London studio is set to open in Soho, London, in mid-June with more likely to follow across the country, and people are already getting excited for it.

Omg I just heard @soulcycle is coming to London! BEST. NEWS. EVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/IT1t5bYMcs — Priya Mulji (@PriyaMulji) April 7, 2019

It’s a 45-minute workout on a stationary bike – so how is it so popular, and why might you want to give it a go yourself?

It’s a non-judgemental environment

Classes like SoulCycle tend to be in big, dark studios with music pumping. Unlike some other spin classes you might have been to, SoulCycle isn’t competitive – instead of trying to beat your neighbours, it’s like you’re all in it together.

And don’t think this makes it any less of a workout – as anyone who’s done a class like this knows, you’ll be leaving the 45-minute session dripping in sweat.

Especially if you’re a newbie who feels a bit self-conscious about doing group classes, the darkness, plus a welcoming atmosphere, means it’s easy for you to build your confidence up the more sessions you go to.

It’s great for your fitness

Golden State Warriors basketball player Draymond Green is a fan of SoulCycle, and tells NBC: “It’s a great workout, especially in the summer. Do a little SoulCycle, and you come back and you’re not in as bad of shape as you would have been. At that point, you can get basketball shape back easy.”

If you’ve not done spinning before, it’s important to recognise it’s actually quite different to going for a bike ride out on the road and is much more of a total body workout.

The instructor will guide you through each track, telling you what to do with the resistance. If you turn up the resistance your legs feel heavier and it becomes harder to pedal, like you’re cycling up a hill. When you turn it down your legs can go faster and you can pick up the pace.

The great thing about spinning classes is it’s not just a workout for your legs, although it definitely tones thighs and bums. It also works your whole body, using hand weights for some tracks or asking you to do push-ups on the handlebars. Not the kind of moves you’d do on a regular bike, but they’re fun to do when you’re stationary.

It’s low impact

A lot of dedicated runners have been turning to spinning classes when they realise the impact pounding the pavements has on their knees. The good thing about spinning is it’s low impact but high intensity – you won’t wear away at your joints, but you’ll still strengthen your muscles and get your heart pumping.

The instructors will inspire you

You might not think you’re the kind of person who wants a peppy instructor cheering you on when you’ve committed to an early morning workout, but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

Spinning instructors are like another level of gym teacher – they’re seriously inspiring and will keep you going, even when you’re so sweaty and knackered all you want to do is slow down. You might not appreciate it at the time, but you’ll leave the class feeling amazing, knowing you’ve gone the extra mile (metaphorically – you’re on a stationary bike of course).

The music will pump you up

There’s a big emphasis on music in these types of classes. All the movements are to the beat, so obviously instructors try to choose playlists which are going to make you really want to go for it.

Just think – you’re going to put a lot more effort in when you’re grooving along to the loud beat of a song you love, rather than wishy-washy music you can’t really hear. And yes, that means the studios have a bit of a club atmosphere, minus the sticky floors and drunk people, and this is what makes it unlike any other workout you’ll do.

When Destiny’s Child’s Survivor is the first song at your 7am @soulcycle class on Monday morning, you know it’s going to be a great week. ✨ — Emily Lee (@emilyyenli) October 29, 2018

SoulCycle is so big into music that it regularly hosts live events in the US, with performances from the likes of Ciara and the Chainsmokers. So who knows who they might bring along to help launch the UK studio?

