5 of the best: Summer workout kit for men

When it comes to nailing a good training session, we all know preparation is key. Aside from making sure you’ve had enough sleep, fuelled your body right and taken time to warm up, throwing on the right kit is also pretty essential.

Your thermal top and technical running tights might have been your best friend during winter – but they’ll do you no favours now the weather’s warming up and summer’s on the horizon.

Sunny weather means ditching the insulating layers and compression fabrics in favour of something that lets your body breathe. If you’re still sweating it out in the wrong gear, it’s time to give your workout wardrobe a total re-think.

Here, we’ve found some warm weather-friendly pieces that every guy should have stashed away in his gym bag. Come at us, summer…

1. Adidas Freelift Tech Climacool 3-Stripes Tank Top, £24.95, Adidas.co.uk

(Adidas/PA)

This heather-grey top will keep you looking cool, dry and stylish, even during the most intense workouts. It’s made from a breathable fabric that feels great against the skin, and will ensure you don’t overheat during a brutal finisher.

2. Under Armour HOVR Sonic 2.0 Men’s Running Shoes, £105, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis/PA)

These trainers have a ventilated mid-foot panel and a ‘zero gravity’ feel that makes summer runs feel like a dream. They also have a removable anti-microbial liner in the base that fights bacteria, to help minimise that unpleasant sweaty gym trainer smell.

3. Hurdle Men’s Running Shorts, £19.99, Mountainwarehouse.com

(Mountain Warehouse/PA)

Anyone who has endured an uncomfortable five-mile chafe from sweaty tracksuit bottoms (ouch) will know that a good pair of shorts is essential for summer running. This pair features quick-wicking, lightweight fabric with an elasticated waist and drawstring, along with a mesh phone pocket for keeping those essential belongings safe.

4. Buff Pack Run Cap – R-Flash Logo Black, £29.26, Buffwear.co.uk

(Buff/PA)

A cap is essential for keeping the sun out of your eyes and protecting you from getting burnt, but it’s a big mistake to opt for a regular baseball cap (it’ll become a heavy, soggy mess once you start sweating). This black and fluoro cap is light as a feather, waterproof, and can be packed down into a tiny ball between use.

5. Bloc Titan X631 White Vermillion 4 Lens System Sunglasses, £60, Bloceyewear.com

(Bloc/PA)

These versatile sunnies keep your eyes protected from harmful UV rays and won’t steam up while you’re out on a run. Handily, the frames come with four different types of performance lenses too, that you can clip in and clip out to help optimise your view in different conditions, whether you’re heading out on a cloudy day or in full blazing sunshine.

