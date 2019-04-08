Video: From chocolate teapots to prosecco-infused eggs - the weirdest Easter treats you can buy

8th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

Who says you need to stick with tradition?

c3df48ef-89d1-4c14-b0c0-abdc93031be9

Easter is fast approaching, and if you’re planning to buy chocolate treats for family or friends, you might want to snap these weird and wonderful ones up before everyone else does.

Get DIY fans to build their own with Ikea’s self-assembly milk chocolate bunny or give the cheese-lover in your life a solid block of egg-shaped cheddar. The kids will love Marks & Spencer’s Chicky Chicky Bang Bang, which they can smash open, before fighting over the mini eggs inside.

© Press Association 2019

