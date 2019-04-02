These powerful images show the unique realities of living with bowel cancer

Shockingly, bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in the UK, and yet many of us think it’s just something which affects the over-50s. However, this new photo series shows just how varied the range of people affected is.

It comes as part of Bowel Cancer UK’s campaign #thisisbowelcancer, and is important in shedding some light on the realities of the disease.

“Bowel cancer can happen to anyone of us. Any age, race – you are never too young, fit or ugly! It tears lives apart,” says Deborah James (Sophie Mayanne/PA)

Sophie Mayanne, who took the photos for the series that coincides with Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, says: “My grandad had bowel cancer in his final years, so it is a topic that hits close to home for me. It’s important to show the different angles of living with cancer – as each person’s journey is as unique, as it is emotional.

“I think the most important thing people can take away from these images is that life doesn’t stop when you are diagnosed with cancer. My grandad was still my grandad when he was diagnosed, as are mothers still mothers, partners still partners and family still family.”

40-year-old Richard Bingham showing his scarring from surgery (Sophie Mayanne/PA)

The disease tends to be associated with older people, but this series shows how all different ages can be affected. People who have sat for their portraits include 37-year-old columnist at The Sun Online Deborah James who is currently being treated for stage four bowel cancer, 35-year-old Jaimin Patel who has a stoma following bowel surgery, 84-year-old Reginald Bull who has been given the all-clear, as well as people who have lost family members to the disease.

Barbara Hibbert, 61 from Harrogate was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2014 (Sophie Mayanne/PA)

The series will hopefully raise awareness and create more of a conversation around bowel cancer. Over than 16,000 people die from the disease every year – even though it is treatable and curable, especially if it’s caught in the early stages.

Jaimin Patel, showing his stoma (Sophie Mayanne/PA)

Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK Deborah Alsina says: “These incredible images is a beautiful homage to those affected by bowel cancer. Young, old, female or male – it can affect us all. Around 268,000 people living in the UK today have been diagnosed with bowel cancer. But it doesn’t just impact the person with the disease.

“It touches their families, friends and colleagues, doctors and nurses, scientists and researchers. That’s millions of people right across the UK. We need more people affected by bowel cancer to come together and take action to create a future where nobody dies of this disease.”

Seraphine Uwimana lost her husband, Antoine, in 2016 (Sophie Mayanne/PA)

© Press Association 2019