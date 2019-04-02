Burger King trialling new plant-based Whopper

2nd Apr 19 | Lifestyle

The patty has been made by environmentally-focused food manufacturer Impossible Foods.

Impossible Whopper

Burger King is trialling a new plant-based burger made from ingredients including soy protein, coconut oil and potato protein.

The Impossible Whopper is being trialled in US city St Louis and customers have had their first taste of the beefless patty.

The burger provides a meat-free alternative to the famed flame-grilled beef Whopper.

It has been described as the Whopper’s “twin” by the burger’s manufacturer, and contains 17g of protein and zero cholesterol.

The burger’s likeness to real meat has been praised by some on social media.

One user commented: “It’s actually really good. I would not be able to tell it wasn’t really beef.”

Another customer posted on social media: “Would do again.”

The burger is being produced by environmentally-focused food manufacturer Impossible Foods.

Other ingredients in the patty include sunflower oil and heme, a plant-based ingredient that makes the burger “taste like meat”, according to the company.

Impossible Foods’ mission statement claims that “using animals to make meat is a prehistoric and destructive technology” and using meat-free alternatives is important for the environment.

It adds: “Animal agriculture occupies almost half the land on earth, consumes a quarter of our freshwater and destroys our ecosystems.”

Bakery chain Greggs recently boosted its sales by introducing a vegan sausage roll to their range, with the company’s CEO Roger Whiteside labelling the product a “revelation”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Government begins £60m search for next big thing in children's TV
Government begins £60m search for next big thing in children's TV

Holly Willoughby duped on This Morning with April Fool's prank
Holly Willoughby duped on This Morning with April Fool's prank

People are praising Chrissy Teigen's response to her post-baby weight gain

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

There's a £700 burger in Japan - here are 4 other hilariously expensive burgers you can actually buy

There's a £700 burger in Japan - here are 4 other hilariously expensive burgers you can actually buy
Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public

Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public
Teeny-tiny handbags have been given the Kylie Jenner seal of approval

Teeny-tiny handbags have been given the Kylie Jenner seal of approval
2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese

2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese
2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre