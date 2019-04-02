What you need to know about the winner of the prestigious Roux Scholarship

In the restaurant industry, few awards are as prestigious and encouraging for a young chef to claim than the Roux Scholarship.

The award, which was started in 1984 by brothers Michel and Albert Roux, is now run by their sons Alain and Michel Roux Jr. Former winners include Sat Bains, Simon Hulstone and Andrew Fairlie, who won the competition in its first year, and died in January 2019.

Now, 26-year-old Spencer Metzger has joined their ranks. Here’s what you need to know…

Roux Scholar 2019 is… Spencer Metzger! pic.twitter.com/OXqPYsHvPV — Roux Scholarship (@RouxScholarship) April 1, 2019

Who is he?

A former chef de partie at Rimon Rogan’s Michelin starred restaurant L’Enclume in Cumbria and current premier sous chef at The Ritz, Metzger studied catering at Bournemouth College. This was his first year entering the Roux Scholarship.

What did he have to do to win?

The six finalists were asked to prepare and serve Monkfish blanquette (fish in a cream sauce) and langoustines with saffron basmati rice, garnished with seasonal vegetables and asparagus subrics (a bit like a croquette). The recipe was inspired by female French chef Antonin Carême. The contestants had just 30 minutes to get to grips with the recipe, and two and a half hours to do the cooking, with the judges looking on.

Who was he up against?

All of the competitors are under 30, and include: Ryan Baker, Metzger’s colleague from The Ritz, Olivia Catherine Burt from Claridge’s, Lewis Linley from Vacherin, Adam Harper from The Cavendish Hotel Baslow in Derbyshire, and Michael Cruickshank from Bohemia in Jersey.

The six Roux Scholarship finalists (Jodi Hinds/PA)

What did he win?

A tidy £6,000, and a major career opportunity: The chance to take on a three-month ‘stage’ (a cooking and training experience) at a three-star Michelin restaurant of his choosing, anywhere in the world – all expenses paid.

What did the judges say?

Michel Roux Jr said: “The winning dish was exceptional, the monkfish was beautiful, the sauce was indulgent but not rich, creamy but not heavy. In fact, we were fighting over the last of it once we’d all had a tasting!”

What did Metzger say?

“I was very happy with what I produced. I was a bit rushed and stressed at the end of the cooking time, but all the components were there and I was pleased with their flavours and the dish overall.

“I really don’t know where I’ll choose for my stage, but I would want to go somewhere really different, maybe somewhere with a farm.”

