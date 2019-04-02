7 great things to do in Rio, now direct flights are cheaper than ever

The launch of a new route means the Brazilian city is now an affordable holiday option, says Sarah Marshall.

Christ, The Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro

Often classed as a destination for gap years, sabbaticals and longer back-packing adventures, Brazil is now a feasible and affordable holiday option, thanks to new low-cost flights which launched to Rio this week.

With fares starting from £169.90 one-way in economy, Norwegian’s new direct service looks set to open up Rio to travellers from the UK. So, if you are planning a trip in the near future, here are seven essential sights to slot into your itinerary.

1. Climb the Christ statue

Christ the Redeemer statue
(iStock/PA)

Emblematic of Rio, the statue of Christ the Redeemer gazes across the bay, where forest-wrapped mountains rise like skyscrapers. Visible from almost every part of the city, the religious icon stands, arms outstretched, on top of Corcovado, a mountain inside the Parque Nacional da Tijuca. The fastest way to get up there is to take a 20-minute cog train, but you’ll need to purchase tickets online in advance. From R$65 (£13) at tremdocorcovado.rio.

2. Join the poseurs on Ipanema beach

Beaches form the backbone of any Carioca’s existence, so hanging out on these sandy stretches is the easiest way to blend in with local life. Along with sunbathing, people play sports, share drinks and socialise – although each area (known as postos) has a distinct crowd. Arpoador, between Ipanema and Copacabana beach, is a popular surf spot, while Posto 9 is where all the beautiful bodies congregate.

3. Take a tram through Santa Teresa

Train in Santa Teresa
(iStock/PA)

Operating between Lapa and bohemian hill district Santa Teresa, this little yellow tram, known as the ‘Bondinho’, offers a snapshot of the past. It’s a reminder of the transportation which once operated in the city and is now a nostalgic attraction, trundling back and forth across the Arcos da Lapa Viaduct. Tickets cost $R20 (£4). Visit bondesdesantateresa.com.br to check times of operation.

4. Fly high at the Sugarloaf mountain

Another classic viewpoint is the Pão de Açúcar, where cable cars have been ferrying passengers for decades. It’s a two-stage journey, affording wonderful views of beach and bay, with bars and restaurants at the top. A popular sight, it does get crowded, so arrive early to avoid long queues. Tickets costs from R$99 (£19.50) online. Visit bondinho.com.br/en.

5. Predict future events at the Museum of Tomorrow

Rio's Museum Of Tomorrow
(iStock/PA)

A legacy of the 2016 Olympic Games, this science museum in the port area uses immersive exhibits to ask interesting factual and philosophical questions about the path ahead for humanity. Even the architecture is impressive and, powered by solar panels, the building is a fine example of sustainability in action. Tickets cost R$20 (£4). Visit museudoamanha.org.br/en. Free entry on Tuesdays.

6. Shake your booty at a samba school

Rio carnival is one of the biggest street parties in the world, taking place every year at the beginning of Lent. But even at other times of year, samba can be heard blasting from bars and sambadromes. Mangueira, the oldest samba school, runs tours of its halls, where routines are choreographed and parade floats are built. Visit mangueira.com.br for details of upcoming events.

7. Chill out in the Jardim Botanico

Proof nature is on your doorstep everywhere in Brazil, these pleasant gardens are home to thousands of different plant species and a host of monkeys, toucans and even the occasional sloth. Local guides loiter at the gates offering to give tours, but it’s relaxing enough just to wonder around the palm trees and lily ponds alone. Tickets cost R$15 (£3). Visit jbrj.gov.br.

