People are praising Chrissy Teigen's response to her post-baby weight gain
This isn't the first time the star has opened up about the realities of motherhood.
With 11m followers on Twitter, 33-year-old model Chrissy Teigen has won legions of fans for her quick wit and drool-worthy food snaps.
She’s also known for getting real about her personal life. In a recent tweet she spoke about the “new normal” in regards to her weight, which is 20 pounds (9kg) heavier than before she had her second baby, Miles.
Tackling the issues around asking a woman about their weight and eating habits, she wrote: “‘How do you eat like this??’ – basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much.”
It’s resonated with many other mothers on Twitter, who have jumped in with their experiences of baby weight and adjusting to their own “new normal”.
Teigen went on to say that the thinnest she’s been was after having her first child, Luna, when she was experiencing postnatal depression:
It goes to show that a woman’s weight isn’t linked to their happiness, and thinness doesn’t automatically indicate that everything is well in your life.
Teigen’s honesty has proved inspiring for many…
And as well as funny clapbacks on Twitter, she can always be relied on to be open about the realities of motherhood and womanhood in general.
Such a prominent person talking about taboo subjects can do so much to smash the stigmas around them – and hopefully help many women feel less alone.
