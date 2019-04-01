People are praising Chrissy Teigen's response to her post-baby weight gain

This isn't the first time the star has opened up about the realities of motherhood.

With 11m followers on Twitter, 33-year-old model Chrissy Teigen has won legions of fans for her quick wit and drool-worthy food snaps.

She’s also known for getting real about her personal life. In a recent tweet she spoke about the “new normal” in regards to her weight, which is 20 pounds (9kg) heavier than before she had her second baby, Miles.

"how do you eat like this??" – basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019

Tackling the issues around asking a woman about their weight and eating habits, she wrote: “‘How do you eat like this??’ – basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much.”

It’s resonated with many other mothers on Twitter, who have jumped in with their experiences of baby weight and adjusting to their own “new normal”.

My body seems to have settled about ten pounds above my former fighting weight, and I am more than fine with that even though I've had the odd comment from family members. I 3D printed two people and I like bread, die mad about it. — The Disaster Ballet (@disasterballet) March 30, 2019

Thank you. With each kid I kept an extra 5 lbs on and am also at a "new normal" but it's been hard to shake the feeling that I'm supposed to do something about it while handling… Y'know, parenthood. — Emily (@MildlyReal) March 30, 2019

Teigen went on to say that the thinnest she’s been was after having her first child, Luna, when she was experiencing postnatal depression:

the thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019

It goes to show that a woman’s weight isn’t linked to their happiness, and thinness doesn’t automatically indicate that everything is well in your life.

Teigen’s honesty has proved inspiring for many…

Thank you for promoting a healthy view of beauty! Beauty is how we feel in our bodies… not how much we weigh! — Lolo intuitive (@Dezlolo) March 30, 2019

My best friends talk a lot about how their bodies have changed post pregnancy and the challenge they face loving their new normal. Thank you for sharing your confidence and love for yourself. It encourages others to find their inner love of self and change 💙 — Krystin Pipkin (@Krystin_Makari) March 31, 2019

And as well as funny clapbacks on Twitter, she can always be relied on to be open about the realities of motherhood and womanhood in general.

Such a prominent person talking about taboo subjects can do so much to smash the stigmas around them – and hopefully help many women feel less alone.

© Press Association 2019