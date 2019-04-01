Video: Gary Rhodes on Gordon Ramsay and veganism

Arguably TV’s first professional chef, Gary Rhodes is a giant of the restaurant world.

Having had a hand in the culinary training of the likes of Tom Kerridge and Nathan Outlaw, and as a longtime friend (if not rival) of Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-approved restaurateur has watched the industry grow and develop over his starry 35 years in the business.

On a recent visit to Rhodes at Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel in Grenada, his first ever overseas restaurant, Rhodes talked about the chefs he’s proud of, and the rise of veganism…

© Press Association 2019