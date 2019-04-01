Video: Gary Rhodes on Gordon Ramsay and veganism

1st Apr 19 | Lifestyle

The TV chef highly appreciates both.

Taste of Christmas festival - London

Arguably TV’s first professional chef, Gary Rhodes is a giant of the restaurant world.

Having had a hand in the culinary training of the likes of Tom Kerridge and Nathan Outlaw, and as a longtime friend (if not rival) of Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-approved restaurateur has watched the industry grow and develop over his starry 35 years in the business.

On a recent visit to Rhodes at Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel in Grenada, his first ever overseas restaurant, Rhodes talked about the chefs he’s proud of, and the rise of veganism…

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fans gather for funeral of Prodigy star Keith Flint

As Bill Turnbull is diagnosed with prostate cancer, here's what all men need to know
As Bill Turnbull is diagnosed with prostate cancer, here's what all men need to know

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Jordyn Woods on beauty, empowerment and how women in the spotlight are treated

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ronan Keating on Keith Duffy illness: He took a downward spiral before gig

Ronan Keating on Keith Duffy illness: He took a downward spiral before gig
2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese

2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese
Hugh Jackman reveals childhood world record ambitions

Hugh Jackman reveals childhood world record ambitions
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Fans gather for funeral of Prodigy star Keith Flint