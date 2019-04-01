Quiz: April Fool's Day - which of these countries are real and which have we made up?

Think you're well travelled? This quiz might trip you up.

It’s April Fool’s Day, so be on high-alert for fake news stories, phoney marketing ploys and spurious social media posts. Or, as the sketch writers are already calling it, just another day in 2019.

Now we think it’s terribly mean to try and hoodwink you in such a manner, so we’re going to telegraph all our acts of deception in advance.

Below is a list of fifteen countries, complete with a couple of fun facts each. Some are real, and some are not. It’s up to you to decide which are proud nation states, and which are poorly-disguised feats of fakery.

© Press Association 2019