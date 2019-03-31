Mother's Day reads: 9 of the most engaging mother and child relationships in fiction

Good, bad or bizarre, these books nail the strange and wonderful bonds we have with our mothers.

Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift for your own mum, or are intrigued to delve into books that depict moving mother-daughter and mother-son relationships, here are a few great reads to consider…

1. My Name Is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout

Lucy Barton, separated from her husband, finds herself in hospital for a period of weeks alone – until her estranged mother appears by her side. Memories resurface, and she weaves stories of their old neighbours, but is unable to tell Lucy she loves her.

2. Room by Emma Donoghue

Written from the perspective of five-year-old Jack – captive in the one-room world his mother was imprisoned in after being kidnapped – his relationship with Ma is all that he has. Inspired by the Fritzl case, it’s a tough, heartbreaking read, but Ma and Jack’s strength as a team blazes through.

3. This Is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper

When their father dies, the Altman kids – all four of them – head home to sit Shiva with their mum, Hilary, who wrote parenting books that featured all her children’s problems. It’s funny, sad and silly, and will make you thankful your own mum doesn’t ask about your sex life.

4. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

Not a happy mother-daughter relationship, this one, but powerful nonetheless. Eleanor calls her mother once a week for a chat she dreads, but as her world begins to open up, she finds she might just be able to stand up to her mother after all.

5. Where’d You Go Bernadette by Maria Semple

When Bee’s brilliant but rather non-conformist mom (and her best friend) goes missing, she sets off after her, and becomes embroiled in her father’s extra-marital affair and a trip to Antarctica.

6. Hot Milk by Deborah Levy

Sofia and her mother Rose are in Spain, seeking relief for the paralysis that confines Rose to a wheelchair. Bitterness and exhaustion bind them together in both love and unhappiness. It’s strangely savage.

7. The Green Road by Anne Enright

This sharp, astute novel sees the offspring of elderly Rosaleen return to their childhood home for a final Christmas before she sells the house. The arguments around the dining table are spectacular.

8. Normal People by Sally Rooney

Ostensibly Normal People’s a love story, but between one of our protagonists, Connell, and his single-parent mum, is one of the most direct, touching and modern mother-son relationships you’ll find on paper.

9. Beloved by Toni Morrison

This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel charts the losses of former slave Sethe and her remaining daughter Denver, as they try to build a life in a home haunted by memory, and the presence of a young woman called Beloved.

