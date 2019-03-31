5 celebrity mums we can all learn from on Mother's Day

Down to earth, powerful, funny and just like us - these mums are our inspiration.

As any mum knows, finding strength and support through other mums is imperative if you’re to survive the quagmire that is mum life.

And it’s no different for celebrities. Just because they might have cash and/or private planes, they still have to face the sleep deprivation, interruptions and challenges. So to celebrate Mother’s Day, here are five mums and why they inspire us…

1. Serena Williams

For juggling work and mum life like the pro that she is.

Ahh, Serena. Is there no end to her amazingness? Who else would be hugging their baby before going out to play in yet another grand slam? She’s a powerhouse of athleticism, but she’s still happy to show herself dozing off with daughter Alexis Olympia, who we are sure is going to grow up as strong and confident as her mum.

2. Fearne Cotton

For keeping it real about daily life and your post-baby body.

Yoga-ing with the kids (Rex and Honey Krissy) and writing about mental health: Cotton is the mum we all wish we could befriend at the school gates, as we know she’D invite us round for a slice of home made cake, a good natter and a laugh.

She told HuffPost: “I think you have two options: Either accept [your body] or try to change, and it’s that simple.

“There’s no pressure in either way of doing it, but you’ve got to commit to one of those, and if you accept, amazing, if you still feel unhappy about some bits, then you don’t have to go back to the way you were before but you can certainly try some different activities and see if that works for you.”

3. Chrissy Teigen

For not holding back on sharing the reality of having a child that needed help.

What’s NOT to love about this down-to-earth mamma? The wife of John Legend is hilarious, and she’s honest about mum life with Luna and Miles. Sure, she hits the red carpet, but most of the time she’s busy posting selfies showing just how normal she is and giving other mums hope by sharing progress of Miles’ journey with flat head syndrome.

4. Sharon Horgan

For making motherhood relatable and funny.

Arguably queen of the mum-sitcom (we hope she’d take that as a compliment), Horgan has brought us Catastrophe and Motherland, as well as Divorce starring Sarah Jessica Parker, showing the realities of motherhood, warts and all.

Mum to Sadhbh and Amer, she recently told The Cut: “Creatively, I think I found myself entirely, after I had kids. Part of it is because this whole new world is open to you. But the other part is that when you have kids, you want to do what you did before and you also want to be a mom, so you’re just very selective with your time.”

5. Vogue Williams

For being queen of the matchy-matchy family selfie.

The Irish TV presenter won the hearts of the nation thanks to her down-to-earth rapport with husband Spencer Matthews as their show, Spencer, Vogue And Baby Too (they’re parents to little Theodore) aired on E4. Add to that an Instagram full of pics showing her (and Matthews) in his, hers and baby’s outfits, and this is one mama who is happy to live her mum life tongue-in-cheek.

