Video: Giant inflatable boobs appear all over London to support breastfeeding in public

The campaign #FreeTheFeed wants women to feel free to breastfeed in public, without fear of embarrassment.

If you’re in London for Mother’s Day, and as well as the usual tourist sights of The Shard, Big Ben and Trafalgar Square, you might just spot a boob or two – giant inflatable ones that is.

Masterminded by Elvie – the smart tech company for women – five huge breasts, ranging in size and skin tone to reflect the diversity of women, are dotted around the city in aid of #FreeTheFeed.

With the UK having one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding in Europe, #FreeTheFeed campaign is hoping to confront this, raise awareness of a woman’s right to breastfeed in public, and “empower women to feel safe and comfortable breastfeeding or pumping anytime, anywhere.”

Tania Boler, CEO of Elvie said the campaign “is an invitation to everyone to stand with all those women that have felt shamed or confined when breastfeeding or pumping. We know the giant boobs will raise a few eyebrows, but we want to make sure no one overlooks the way this stigma has been used to repress women.”

The inflatable breasts will be in position from March 31 to April 1 at Shoreditch Grind, Old Street; Village Underground, Holywell Lane; Neutral, Colombia Road; Ely’s Yard, Brick Lane, and Huntington Estate, east London.

