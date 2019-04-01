2 minutes with Chetna Makan - who couldn't live without her Indian spice box, but can't stand cheese

The former Great British Bake Off contestant talks Ella Walker through her food likes and dislikes.

She knows her cake, but Chetna Makan’s latest cookbook, Chetna’s Healthy Indian, sees her share the fresh and good-for-you recipes she makes her family on a day-to-day basis.

We caught up with the former Bake Off semi-finalist and recipe writer to find out about the important stuff – like how she makes an omelette, and why there’s nothing better than a cup of tea before bed.

Your death row meal would be… Chicken biryani.

The thing you still can’t make is… Oh so much, it’s a long, long list.

Your favourite store-cupboard essential has to be… My Indian spice box. I cannot do without that box. [It has] salt, chilli, coriander powder, cumin seeds, mustard seeds and garam masala.

The kitchen utensil you couldn’t live without has to be… The rolling pin and rolling ball to make flatbreads, I have had that since I came to this country. My dad bought it for me when I was living in Mumbai, so I’ve still got the same one.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is… I don’t late-night snack! I love a cup of tea really late at night, at 10 o’clock.

Your signature dish is… Rajma (kidney bean curry), paneer masala and dal, easy. It’s what my kids always ask for.

You like your eggs… Omelette, always, always. If I want something quick, I just put chopped green chillies in, but if I have five minutes, then chopped onions, tomatoes and chillies.

Your favourite childhood dinner was… Roti, any form of dal, and a sabji (vegetable side dish), always.

If you’re ordering takeout, it has to be… Nandos – always extra hot chicken with chips.

The ultimate hangover cure has to be… Fries with chilli sauce.

You cannot stomach… Cheese. Cheddar and mozzarella, milder ones I can eat – Parmesan is too much for me. When we grew up in India, cheese was not a thing, now it is, but it wasn’t then. Cheese was paneer, there was a mild cheddar – it’s not my fault [I don’t like it]!

Chetna’s Healthy Indian by Chetna Makan, photography by Nassima Rothacker, is published by Mitchell Beazley priced £20 (octopusbooks.co.uk). Available now.

© Press Association 2019