Pretty in pink: Australian lake dazzles visitors with unusual hue

29th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

The phenomenon is due to a combination of algae and a lack of rainfall.

9617f450-ea29-4002-873e-571b1d221abb

Tourists and locals alike have flooded to Westgate Park in Melbourne to witness one of the most Instagrammable spectacles of recent times.

The water in the park lake has turned bright pink, as if victim to an industrial paint spill. Thankfully, the phenomenon is natural – the product of sunlight, high temperatures and low rainfall.

The pink lake
(236alexa/PA)

The lake is already filled with salt water, and when dry conditions make the water saltier still, algae in the lake begins to thrive. As their numbers multiply, they release a red pigment called beta carotene, which diffuses through the water, lending it this strange hue.

Get your selfies in now: With cooler weather and increased rainfall, Parks Victoria expect the lake to soon return to its usual blue come autumn.

Although the water is not dangerous, people are being advised not to go for a dip. It may look like a mixture of candy floss, strawberry milkshake and bubblegum, but the super-high salt levels can irritate your skin.

In fact, you might not want to get too close at all – the lake surface gives off a nasty whiff of rotten eggs.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BBC could air outside radio programmes

I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned
I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned

Beige is spring's biggest colour trend - here's how to style the neutral shade
Beige is spring's biggest colour trend - here's how to style the neutral shade

How to make your home an Instagram hit in 6 simple steps

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Waitrose has just won Easter with a hot cross bun-flavoured cheese

Waitrose has just won Easter with a hot cross bun-flavoured cheese
Love Island's Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad

Love Island's Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad
Africa's big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why...

Africa's big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why...
Fleabag doesn't attract enough viewers to be shown on ITV, says boss

Fleabag doesn't attract enough viewers to be shown on ITV, says boss
Fleabag doesn't attract enough viewers to be shown on ITV, says boss

BBC could air outside radio programmes