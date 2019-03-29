Pretty in pink: Australian lake dazzles visitors with unusual hue

The phenomenon is due to a combination of algae and a lack of rainfall.

Tourists and locals alike have flooded to Westgate Park in Melbourne to witness one of the most Instagrammable spectacles of recent times.

The water in the park lake has turned bright pink, as if victim to an industrial paint spill. Thankfully, the phenomenon is natural – the product of sunlight, high temperatures and low rainfall.

(236alexa/PA)

The lake is already filled with salt water, and when dry conditions make the water saltier still, algae in the lake begins to thrive. As their numbers multiply, they release a red pigment called beta carotene, which diffuses through the water, lending it this strange hue.

Get your selfies in now: With cooler weather and increased rainfall, Parks Victoria expect the lake to soon return to its usual blue come autumn.

Although the water is not dangerous, people are being advised not to go for a dip. It may look like a mixture of candy floss, strawberry milkshake and bubblegum, but the super-high salt levels can irritate your skin.

In fact, you might not want to get too close at all – the lake surface gives off a nasty whiff of rotten eggs.

Found the infamous pink lake in Melbourne this afternoon. Occurs naturally due to algae mixing with bacteria. Smells awful. #Melbourne #pink pic.twitter.com/K9F6h3dkio — Edward Blake (@hernwood) April 2, 2017

