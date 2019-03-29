Mother's Day pinks: 8 tempting tipples to crown her day

We're raising a glass to all those marvellous mums by coming up roses, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Whether it’s still, sparkling or a gin thing, rosé is all the rage. Wine buffs and mixologists are increasingly making room for a pretty palate of pinks – and what better way to celebrate Mother’s Day this March 31 than with something rosy-hued?

We’re talking rosé bouquets that look as good as they taste, whether you want a stand-out-from-the-crowd Instagram-worthy ballet pink, or a classy cerise with rose gold reflections that gleam from the glass, there’s a shade to suit all tastes.

From deep copper bubbles to a delicate wash of blush and shimmering sundowners, we’ve gathered together a few of her favourite ‘pink’ things…

1. Graham Norton’s Own Rosé 2018, Marlborough, New Zealand (£9.50, Tesco)

One of the chat show host’s passions is his love of wine – and this rosé, with his name on it, has been a big hit (they’ve been struggling to keep up with demand). Norton cites it as his favourite rosé to date, and fans will quickly determine why, with its vivid and fairly intense summer berry fruits, core of pink grapefruit with some citrus-orange Kiwi freshness and crowd-pleasing, mouth-watering finish.

2. Mirabeau en Provence La Folie Rosé NV, France (£14.99, Waitrose)

A fashionable Provencal fizz that’s immediately dazzling, with its iced pink hue and gentle stream of bubbles. Softly scented with strawberry aromas, a seam of gooseberry and blackcurrant runs through the wine, with hints of red berries, grapefruit and wild gooseberry adding interest and gracing the long, fresh finish.

3. Studio by Miravel 2018, France (£12, Co-op stores)

The pinnacle of the Provencal rosé style, meet Studio by Miravel, the latest release from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It follows their iconic Miravel Rosé, which sold out in five hours when first released in 2012. Just as gorgeous, with exquisite aromas of ripe raspberries and strawberries, the wine is the palest blush, with a silky, fresh palate of redcurrants, nectarines and succulent red fruits, and a wonderful purity that’s as seductive as the first model.

4. Jawbox Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur (currently reduced to £19 from £24 for 70cl, Ocado)

Equally engaging and an attractive welcome tipple for stylish Mother’s Day brunch parties, Jawbox have married the unique botanicals in their classic Jawbox Small Batch Gin with rhubarb and ginger, to create the perfect combination of sweet and spice.

“Jawbox Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Liqueur is the perfect foundation for cocktails, especially when you mix it with premium prosecco which carries the sweet and tangy flavour of rhubarb and warming spice of ginger beautifully,” says Jawbox Small Batch Gin founder, Gerry White. Simply pour 35ml Jawbox Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Liqueur into a chilled flute, top with prosecco and garnish with a raspberry. Chin Chin!

5. Chapel Down Rosé Brut NV, Kent, England (£24.99, Waitrose)

An English rosé that’s fit for a queen (their award-winning wines have graced royal weddings, after all), why not pamper her taste buds with this vivacious, fruity fizz from England’s leading wine producer? A deep salmon pink and fruit-driven style, wild strawberry aromas with hints of toast are followed by vibrant strawberry, raspberry and cherry fruits, with good acidity and a wonderfully crisp, fresh finish.

6. Rock Rose Pink Grapefruit Old Tom Gin (£34 for 70cl, Dunnet Bay Distillers)

Less colour than some – Rock Rose Pink Grapefruit Old Tom is in fact a clear gin – but take the freshness of pink grapefruit and twirl it into a classic, sweet Old Tom (so much sweeter and lighter than juniper-based dry gins) and you have something rather special – a sweet, zesty gin, with pink grapefruit peel headlining the botanicals and lending a fresh citrusy element, lightly sweetened with muscovado sugar. Enjoy with tonic and a curl of pink grapefruit – and mum will love sharing #RRGPerfectServe.

7. Champagne Laurent-Perrier Rosé NV in Constellation Robe, France (£69.95, Champagne Direct)

Fresh, fun and a little bit niche, Laurent-Perrier have been inspired by star clusters (currently the hottest thing in fashion) and dressed their gorgeous Cuvée Rosé in a new limited-edition constellation-themed robe. This impressive handiwork not only offers an extra layer of ladylike luxury, but you could say it’s a champagne investment piece she can enjoy time and time again. A sublimely elegant and fragrant fizz.

8. Champagne Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006, France (£270, Clos 19)

Another starry serve, for those looking to splash out, and the ultimate champagne experience (because she’s worth it). It may sound a little extravagant to gift a bottle of the latest Dom Pérignon vintage rosé , but chances are mummy dearest will insist on popping the cork with you! Well, we can always dream.

Champagne premiere… on the red carpet with Dom Perignon for glitzy launch of DP Rose 2006 with new cellar master who has created a spectacularly delicious vintage! @lvmh #domperignon #champagne #rose #luxurylifestyle #luxury pic.twitter.com/2ylm1WzeOX — Sam Wylie-Harris (@samwylieharris) March 1, 2019

This is the first time in the history of Dom Périgonon Rosé (since it first launched in 1959) that the house has released five consecutive rosé vintages (2002-6), so a master stroke for the cellar master. A deep, shimmering copper-pink, with a creamy, rich, very seductive nose with hints of orange groves, spice and warm brioche, this is a full, rich and complex drop with a very slight saline note, finishing with great length, energy and vibrancy. But if we had to describe it in just two words, it would be ‘astonishingly good’.

