Things you only know if you never branch out when you order in restaurants

If you like things the way you like them, and don’t need to look at the menu before ordering, this is for you…

You can ring up your local Chinese restaurant on a Friday night, and they know you. If you miss off the crispy chilli beef by accident, they will say: “Are you OK? No crispy chilli beef tonight?” – and you will fall more in love with them than ever.

Occasionally you will be disappointed with the French toast. Some brunch places will just know you’ll require an extra jug of maple syrup, while others won’t crisp up their bacon enough. However, it’s really hard to ruin French toast, so yes, you’ll be ordering it at every brunch place regardless.

Your friends will try and persuade you to try ‘something different’ and ‘be adventurous for a change’, but you know you’ll just regret it and will not be swayed.

What’s wrong with liking a chicken korma? Who decided that to be considered sophisticated, you had to order a new curry every time you went out for Indian food? Why can’t you be applauded for knowing your own mind?!

Having a plan before sitting down saves so much time. You’re starving and your friend is wrangling over whether to have the steak or the burger – and has sent the waiting staff away twice, asking for a ‘little more time’ to decide. You’re not sure this friendship has a future.

There’s something incredibly comforting about consistency. If you only ever request the Big Mac at McDonald’s, you know for a fact that wherever you are in the world, a Big Mac is a Big Mac.

You like the tradition of having a favourite restaurant and a favourite dish – although, every time you go, there’s a creeping sense of dread that they might have *finally* updated their menu and scrapped your go-to.

You’re not boring, you’re just easygoing and content with what you know – why can’t people understand that?

Dinner is an event – and it can be pricey. Why risk ending up thoroughly disappointed with a new pizza topping, when you knew you just wanted pepperoni all along?

