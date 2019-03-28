Waitrose has just won Easter with a hot cross bun-flavoured cheese

It's the cheesy midnight snack you never knew you needed.

Waitrose has seriously raised the game with its latest Easter-themed launch.

If you love hot cross buns, and you’re a fan of cheese (and really, who isn’t?), it’s very important you know that soon, you’ll be able to buy hot cross bun-flavoured cheese.

Yes, that’s right, hot cross bun-flavoured cheese.

Cheese, glorious cheese (Waitrose/PA)

Dubbed the ‘Hot Cross Bun Yorkshire Wensleydale Truckle’, the sweet cheese is described as being “a combination of subtle seasonal spices, zesty candied orange peel and plump sultanas blended with creamy Yorkshire Wensleydale”.

If you’re a fan of sweet and savoury, it’s sure to be a game-changing addition to your cheese board. Basically, it sounds bloomin’ delicious, and we can’t wait to demolish it on our next Friday night in.

“The sweet ingredients [in hot cross buns] work really well with a rich, creamy cheese like Wensleydale,” says Waitrose cheese buyer, Alice Shrubsall. “So we’ve combined the taste of one of our shoppers’ favourite Easter treats with the cheese. The result is a surprisingly delicate spiced cheese, a perfect grown-up alternative to chocolate.”

The bold move comes as Waitrose reports seasonal cheese is proving popular with its customers. The supermarket says sales are up over 200% on last year, as they look for more unusual and interesting flavour combinations.

The cheese costs a wallet-saving £3 for a 200g serving, so you won’t break the bank on your next weekly shop. But if you’re already grabbing your car keys and heading out the door, you might want to hold fire – the cheese hybrid won’t be launching in store nationwide and online until Thursday, April 4.

Forget the chocolate eggs, we’ll be tucking into this cheesy stroke of genius come Easter Sunday.

© Press Association 2019