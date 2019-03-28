Book review: Our verdict on Spring by Ali Smith

The weather’s warming up and the magnolia blossom’s out, which means spring is practically here, and so, we’ve found a suitable new release for you to read…

What’s the book?



Spring by Ali Smith

And who is Ali Smith?



The Cambridge-based Scottish author is a perennially shortlisted Man Booker prize nominee, and is known for her artful ways of playing with narrative form (take her novel How To Be Both, published in two versions, which explored perspective).

Costa Novel Award Winner Ali Smith at the 2015 Costa Book Awards (PA)

What’s Spring about?



It’s part three in Smith’s cycle of seasonal ‘state of the nation’ works. Autumn came first and was dubbed the first ‘post-Brexit’ novel, while Winter tackled the act of protest and identity. Spring looks at the possibilities and tragedies bound up in change.

Plot-wise, a grieving BBC story producer collides with a sharp, open, direct 12-year-old, who appears much wiser and sure of herself than the immigration detention centre officer she’s travelling with. But Smith weaves in tales of Charlie Chaplin, Swiss mountains, Katherine Mansfield and captivity too.

Do you need to have already read Autumn and Winter?



No. This is a series – a quartet, in fact – but the books don’t follow on from each other in terms of narrative, only in terms of seasonality. Smith doesn’t pick up with old characters – you can come at it totally fresh.

When’s Summer coming?



The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet for the final instalment, but it is coming.

Out of 10?



8 – Spring is a little worthy and meandering at times (which can slow you down if you’re entirely new to Smith’s work), but then at others is so powerful you forgive Smith’s tendencies towards dense and difficult paragraphs. You’ve got to pay attention, she seems to be saying with each sentence; pay close attention and you will understand almost everything. She’s trying to wake us up as much as spring is.

Spring by Ali Smith is published in hardback by Hamish Hamilton, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99). Available March 28.

© Press Association 2019