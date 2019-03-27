7 pieces of wisdom from Pinch Of Nom - the debut cookbook that's breaking records right now

It's sold a whopping 210,506 copies in its first week of sales.

Food blog sensation Pinch Of Nom – devised by chef friends Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone – has landed the highest non-fiction single-week sales ever for a debut cookery book.

The duo, who formerly ran a restaurant together on the Wirral, started Pinch Of Nom in an effort to slim down without resorting to flavourless, depressing diet food – which is all they could find online and at weight-loss groups at the time.

Now, Pinch Of Nom is the UK’s most-visited food blog, with an online community of more than 1.5 million people, all making and chatting about the recipes.

But what’s all the fuss about? Here’s just a fraction of the knowledge you’ll glean in joining the exuberant rush to nab a copy of Pinch Of Nom’s debut, eponymous recipe collection…

1. Cheesecake-stuffed strawberries are a healthier, still satisfying alternative to digging into a whole vanilla New York cheesecake – and it’s the first recipe Allinson and Featherstone created, the one that kicked off the whole Pinch Of Nom machine.

2. You can make homemade chicken dippers with a mayo and sriracha dip that’ll stop you ever reaching for the bagged frozen kind again.

3. If you’re trying to cut down on your butter intake, an egg yolk added to your mash is a nutritious and easy way to add creaminess.

4. A ‘rumbledethumps’ is not in fact an impish character from a fairy tale, but the Northern version of the Irish colcannon, or English bubble and squeak.

5. It is possible to make adorable, individual apple strudel parcels out of tortilla wraps that look like the real thing – and they only take 10 minutes to put together.

6. And if you’ve used up all your tortilla wraps on strudel, you can make the Pinch Of Nom Yorkshire pudding wrap and stuff it with your usual sandwich fillings instead.

7. It’s a book about health, and supports your efforts to lose weight and eat a balanced and tasty diet, however there’s still a recipe for diet cola chicken in there…

Pinch Of Nom by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone, photography by Mike English, is published by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now.

