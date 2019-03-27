Quiz: Can you guess the scientific names of these well-known animals?

27th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

Lion's share or red herring? This tricky quiz will get your goat til the cows come home.

Latin names are an essential part of understanding the natural world, but, with a couple of exceptions, they’ve failed to gain a foothold in the public consciousness. Most people know that humans are homo sapiens, but beyond that, nada.

It’s a shame really, because the world of latin names can be fabulously surreal. There are animals named after naturalists (attenborougharion rubicundus), species named after Star Wars characters (the trilobite, han solo), and those seemingly named purely to annoy those foolish enough to type them (parastratiosphecomyia stratiosphecomyioides).

Even the most familiar creatures can have names that are just plain weird. We’ve compiled a quiz featuring some of our best-known and best-loved animals, alongside a couple of wild cards that are neither. We wish you luck.

© Press Association 2019

