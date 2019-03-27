Video: How to practise gentle and safe pregnancy yoga like Meghan

27th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

As the Duchess of Sussex reveals she craves doing yoga during her pregnancy, celebrity yoga expert Jane Wake walks us through a mama-friendly flow.

Commonwealth Day 2019

Ever get that feeling where you just need a good stretch? Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex does. The royal mum-to-be reportedly told well-wishers in Bristol that she’s craving a relaxing yoga session during her pregnancy, during a recent visit to the city.

“What kind of yoga do you do?” Meghan asked a fellow yoga fan in the crowd, according to People magazine. “It works for the mind and body, it’s so key. A nice practice would be so fantastic right now.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Bristol
Meghan greets crowds in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

This isn’t the first time that Meghan has spoken out about her love for yoga. “There are so many benefits that come with the practice,” she previously told Best. “Increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep.” It’s no surprise that she’s a fan of the Eastern practice either, as her mum, Doria Ragland, is an instructor in LA.

If you’ve never tried yoga before, pregnancy is said to be a good time to start. Prenatal helps to increase strength and flexibility, as well as developing those all-important breathing and relaxation techniques that are crucial during labour.

Celebrity yoga expert Jane Wake helps many pregnant clients to stay fit, strong and supple. She’s working with Nivea and its NIVEA Q10 + Vit C Firming Body Lotion – the upgraded version of Meghan’s go-to affordable beauty buys and apparently perfect to use throughout pregnancy.

“I use this religiously,” Meghan previously told Beauty Banter. “It’s honestly my favourite lotion on the market; it’s so affordable and makes my skin look and feel amazing – I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it.”

Here, she guides us through a few key gentle and safe yoga moves that you can practise from the comfort of your living room…

© Press Association 2019

