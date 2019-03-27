Spring cocktails: 8 easy and refreshing recipes to recreate at home

Raise a toast to longer days and warmer weather with something a little fancy, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

It’s the time of year to let ingredients speak for themselves – and showcase how some of the biggest hitters in the spirit world have been inspired by the countryside coming into bloom, to create exquisitely presented drinks.

From sweet and sour to light, fresh and simple, and cocktails with undeniable depth and flavour to muddle and build on (and tweak to suit your taste), we’ve played with some fun, easy flavours to celebrate spring…

1. CÎROC in Bloom Spritz

A fragrant mix of citrus and summer berries blended with CÎROC Vodka (£38.50 for 70cl, Tesco) make this a fruity and refreshing concoction.

Ingredients: 50ml CÎROC Vodka, 15ml lime juice, 15ml elderflower cordial, 15ml grapefruit juice, 15ml strawberry puree, soda water to top.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a long stem wine glass. Top with soda and garnish with a cucumber ribbon, strawberry slices and lemon thyme.

2. Cotswold Blossoms

An aromatic cocktail that’s delicate and dry, the tartness of grapefruit enhances the citrusy elements in Cotswolds Distillery Dry Gin (£37 for70cl, Waitrose), finishing with a floral note.

Ingredients: 50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin, 15ml elderflower liqueur, 15ml Lillet Blanc, 25ml grapefruit juice, 5ml rose water.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with an edible blossom.

3. Malfy Spritz

Sunshine in a glass, Malfy Con Limone Italian Gin (£25.88 for 70cl, Amazon) offers subtle citrus flavours, which can be enhanced with fresh lemon juice and combined with prosecco for a deliciously refreshing cocktail.

Ingredients: 50ml Malfy con Limone, 20ml lemon juice, 2 drops Angostura Bitters, prosecco to top.

Hall fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add gin, juice and bitters and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with prosecco.

4. Grander Blackberry Mojito

Nicely tart with a fresh minty tang, this slight twist on a classic mojito is made with Grander Rum Aged 8 Years (£25.88 for 70cl, Amazon), adding just the right amount of dark-fruit sweetness to complement the background rum notes. A long drink, perfect for sipping on during those fresh spring evenings.

Ingredients: 50ml Grander Rum 8-year-old, 25ml soda water, 20ml freshly squeezed lime juice, 10-15ml pure cane syrup, 8 fresh blackberries, 8 fresh mint leaves.

Method: First, muddle blackberries, mint, lime juice and pure cane syrup in a cocktail shaker, then add rum and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a collin’s glass with crushed ice, then top with club soda. Garnish with blackberry, mint sprig and lime wedge.

5. Jaisalmer Peppertini

Here we have classic gin juniper berries, with the refreshing twist of Indian botanicals in Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin (£34.95 for 70cl, The Whisky Exchange). Blended with fresh pink grapefruit and pink peppercorns, it’s perfectly balanced with spiciness, floral notes and fresh citrusy flavours.

Ingredients: 50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, 20ml pink peppercorn syrup (see note below), 20ml fresh lemon juice, 40ml pink grapefruit juice.

To make the peppercorn syrup: Add crushed pink peppercorns to a simple Monin sugar syrup to infuse.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with pink peppercorns and a twist of lemon peel.

6. Pinkster and Tonic

Pretty as a picture and easy-peasy to prep, the sweetness of the raspberry is complemented by the juniper in Pinkster Gin (£32.25 for70cl, 31 Dover) and makes for a light, dry drink.

Ingredients: 50ml Pinkster Gin, Fever-Tree Tonic.

Method: Fill a high ball glass with ice, add gin, top with tonic and garnish with a raspberry and sprig of fresh mint.

7. Casamigos Lavender Spritz

For a perfectly refreshing combination of sweet and tart, try mixing Casamigos Blanco Tequila (£48.19 for 70cl, Amazon) with revitalising lavender syrup and bitters, and the zesty, citrusy notes of lemon and grapefruit.

Ingredients: 55ml Casamigos Blanco Tequila, 40ml lavender syrup, 15ml fresh lemon juice, 15ml grapefruit juice, 2 dashes lavender bitters. Grapefruit sparkling water to top.

Method: Half fill a shaker with ice. Add ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a jam jar filled with fresh ice. Top with grapefruit sparkling soda water and garnish with a lavender sprig and lemon peel.

8. Hayman’s Springtime Sangria – serves 4

Jug at the ready, Hayman’s London Dry Gin (£26 for 70cl, Waitrose) have created this recipe, which offers subtle spice and warmth and a delicate balance of flavours, with juicy pear, piney juniper, crisp wine and spicy ginger.

Ingredients: For the Sangria Base: 100ml Hayman’s London Dry Gin, lemon and lime cut into wedges, 1-2 inch piece of ginger, whole pear sliced thin or diced, 3-4 sprigs of mint, 500ml white wine (we used Spanish verdejo), 50ml ginger liqueur, 4 tbsp honey, 100ml apple juice. Crystallised ginger to garnish and ginger beer to top.

Method: Chop all the fruit as described. Into a large jar or jug, add the fruit, Hayman’s Gin, white wine, ginger liqueur and honey. Leave to infuse for 24 hours. Strain and bottle the mix, adding the apple juice at this stage. To serve, add 100ml of the sangria into a glass, top with ginger beer and garnish with pieces of crystallised ginger.

