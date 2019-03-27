How to make Isaac Carew's crab linguine

The model-turned-chef says crab is a really underused ingredient.

Is there anything better than an indulgent, silky pasta dish? Here, Isaac Carew combines crab and chilli to create a clean-tasting but fiery dish.

“I nearly always choose linguine over spaghetti – sauces cling to linguine easily and you get more from every mouthful,” he writes in his debut cookbook, The Dirty Dishes.

Ingredients

(Serves four)

Sea salt

Olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 medium red chilli, sliced (see tip)

1 sprig of thyme, leaves only

100ml white wine

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

360g linguine

100g white crab meat

1tbsp mascarpone

Juice of 1/2 lemon

A few chives, finely chopped, to serve

(Susan Bell/PA)

Method

1. Whack a saucepan of salted water on to boil. In the meantime, heat a medium frying pan over a low to medium heat, add a little olive oil and sauté the shallot and garlic until sweet and tender.

2. Add the chilli to the pan, along with the thyme leaves and cook for a few minutes. Next add the white wine and cook over a medium heat for another minute or two until the sauce is reduced. Finally add the chopped tomatoes and simmer for five minutes.

3. Chuck the linguine in the salted boiling water and cook until al dente. Retaining one to one-and-a-half ladles of the pasta water, strain the pasta and set aside.

4. Add the crab meat and mascarpone to the sauce, then fold the sauce through the pasta, adding the reserved water. This will give extra gloss to the dish and a deeper taste. Finish with a little drizzle of olive oil, the lemon juice and a sprinkling of chives.

(Susan Bell/PA)

The Dirty Dishes: 100 Fast And Delicious Recipes by Isaac Carew, photography by Susan Bell, is published by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2019