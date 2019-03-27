How to make Isaac Carew's crab linguine

How to make Isaac Carew's crab linguine27th Mar 19 | Lifestyle
The model-turned-chef says crab is a really underused ingredient.
Is there anything better than an indulgent, silky pasta dish? Here, Isaac Carew combines crab and chilli to create a clean-tasting but fiery dish.
“I nearly always choose linguine over spaghetti – sauces cling to linguine easily and you get more from every mouthful,” he writes in his debut cookbook, The Dirty Dishes.
Ingredients
(Serves four)
Sea salt
Olive oil
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1/2 medium red chilli, sliced (see tip)
1 sprig of thyme, leaves only
100ml white wine
1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
360g linguine
100g white crab meat
1tbsp mascarpone
Juice of 1/2 lemon
A few chives, finely chopped, to serve
Method
1. Whack a saucepan of salted water on to boil. In the meantime, heat a medium frying pan over a low to medium heat, add a little olive oil and sauté the shallot and garlic until sweet and tender.
2. Add the chilli to the pan, along with the thyme leaves and cook for a few minutes. Next add the white wine and cook over a medium heat for another minute or two until the sauce is reduced. Finally add the chopped tomatoes and simmer for five minutes.
3. Chuck the linguine in the salted boiling water and cook until al dente. Retaining one to one-and-a-half ladles of the pasta water, strain the pasta and set aside.
4. Add the crab meat and mascarpone to the sauce, then fold the sauce through the pasta, adding the reserved water. This will give extra gloss to the dish and a deeper taste. Finish with a little drizzle of olive oil, the lemon juice and a sprinkling of chives.
The Dirty Dishes: 100 Fast And Delicious Recipes by Isaac Carew, photography by Susan Bell, is published by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now.
© Press Association 2019