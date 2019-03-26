5 of the best European bars for drinking beer

From bottled brews to craft creations on tap, Sarah Marshall reveals the top drinking establishments to sup in this spring.

We have our fair share of award-winning brews on tap, but venture beyond the borders, and there’s a whole array of lagers, ales, stouts and porters to try.

Staff at Generator (staygenerator.com), Europe’s design-led hotel brand, are well-versed in recommending good-value local drinking holes to their guests. So, we asked their in-house bartenders to suggest some of the best places to raise a pint glass, in honour of our favourite fermented tipple.

The Lotts, Dublin

Recommended by Klaus Kristensen, Bar Supervisor at Generator Dublin

Located in the heart of Dublin City, just a stone’s throw from Ha’penny bridge, The Lotts, on Liffey Street, has the reputation for being the smallest bar in Dublin. Decorated with caricatures of famous artists and musicians on the windows, the snug bar is a small space with minimal seating, but an open fireplace gives it a cosy atmosphere. Renowned for producing award-winning beers, Galway Hooker Brewery has created a Galway Hooker Honey Beer, an Irish favourite, which is served at the bar.

Cost of a pint: €5.70 (£4.87)

Visit: thelottscafebar.com

Schwarzwaldstuben, Berlin

Recommended by Michael Schuldes, bartender at Generator Berlin Mitte

With an extensive beer menu, which is sure to satisfy even the most experienced connoisseurs, this local favourite also offers a fantastic selection of German food for a truly authentic experience of Berlin. Inside, it looks more like a brunch bar than a late night boozer (although it is open until midnight), with wooden tables and pretty artworks characterising the interior.

Cost of a pint: €4.40 (£3.75)

Visit: schwarzwaldstuben-berlin.com

Svejk, Copenhagen

Recommended by Thierry Mackie, bartender supervisor at Generator Copenhagen

Danish bodegas are authentic – sometimes centuries old – pubs, making them the ideal place to experience the Danes’ drinking culture. Set next to a beautiful garden, Svejk is a quintessential local tavern in the outskirts of a buzzing city, where everyone receives a warm welcome, and shares their stories of the past. The barman will even bring visitors’ orders to the table – service at its finest.

Cost of a pint: €5.50 (£4.70)

Visit: cafesvejk.dk

Bar Hilma, Stockholm

Recommended by Rasmus Persson, supervisor of Bar Hilma at Generator Stockholm

Stockholm has an amazing beer scene, ranging from international breweries and local favourites, to authentic beer bars unique to the destination. One of those recent additions is Bar Hilma, which sits inside the Generator Stockholm building. Along with offering a range of beers on tap for guests to enjoy, it has a programme of live music and even operates a tattoo studio – perhaps not always the best combination after you’ve had a few.

Cost of a pint: 72 SEK (£5.82)

Visit: hilmastockholm.com

La Cervesera Artesana, Barcelona

Recommended by Victor Martinez, bartender at Generator Barcelona

Barcelona’s pioneering mirobrewery pub crafts more than 10 different types of beer, served alongside more than 100 international bottled tipples. Impressively, this includes a gluten-free selection (both on tap and bottle). Tours of the brewery take place every Sunday and cost €20 per person (about £17), including a sample of six beers. Soak up the alcohol with a selection of tapas. Food and beer pairing activities can also be arranged.

Cost of a pint: €2 (£1.70)

Visit: lacervesera.net/en

