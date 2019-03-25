Love it or hate it: Is the Marmite Peanut Butter spread actually any good?

If you’re a Marmite lover, you’ll know full well it can be eaten with basically everything – and any self-respecting human will tell you the same goes for peanut butter.

The question is: Do the two go together? This is what Marmite is banking on, and is combining the two breakfast favourites into one glorious spread.

As you can probably imagine, the spread itself is just as divisive – if not more so – than Marmite is on its own. Unfortunately, we couldn’t even tempt Marmite-haters to try it, even if they were big fans of peanut butter.

So what did the people in our office, who actually tried it, think? The overwhelming reaction was positive. In fact, you’ve got to hand it to the creators – it does exactly what it says on the tin. As one tester noted: “It tastes exactly how I thought it would, and that’s not a bad thing.”

Some were hit by a peanut buttery taste first, with the umami of the Marmite kicking in afterwards, but for others, it was the opposite way around.

What we all could agree on was, it managed to achieve a balance of both flavours. Imagine intense dry roasted peanuts with a bit of that instantly recognisable yeasty taste. In all honesty, it tasted like Twiglets dipped in peanut butter – which is as good as it sounds.

Unlike the two spreads separately, you probably wouldn’t be able to eat spoonfuls of this one out the jar, and some felt the mouthfeel was too salty, which could become overpowering.

I’ve been putting marmite and peanut butter on toast for years. My Grandad accidentally did it once and it’s all our go to breakfast. So I’m team #MarmitePeanutButter — Lucy (@LucyBrown_2001) March 25, 2019

There’s no doubt it’s a savvy move by Marmite – Britain’s love of peanut butter is only on the rise, and earlier this year it was on the brink of overtaking jam as our favourite spread.

We’re not sure everyone will be tempted away entirely though – as one tester said: “I didn’t like it as much as I like the two separately.” However, if you just can’t decide what to put on your toast in the morning, or want to mix things up, it’s definitely worth a try on a toasted bagel or maybe a thick slice of sourdough.

Marmite Peanut Butter is available on Ocado.com from March 25, costing £2.50 a jar. It will become available in Sainsbury’s from April 7, with other retailers soon following.

