International Waffle Day: 9 weird flavours to try now

Who knew waffles were so versatile...

Sure, pancakes are tasty, but on International Waffle Day, you want crispy, pillowy, syrup-drenched waffles.

But if you want to amp up your waffles for the occasion, try one of these…

1. Carrot cake waffles

Quick to make and no one will complain about having to eat their vegetables.

2. Almond champagne waffles

Super luxe waffles, these are perfect for a little buzz at Sunday brunch.

3. Cake batter waffles

Because it doesn’t have to be your birthday to enjoy funfetti.

4. Purple sweet potato waffles

It’s a fun way to add a bit more colour to your meal – and definitely Instagram worthy.

5. Mac and cheese waffles

If you thought mac and cheese was great on its own, just try these babies.

6. Coconut waffles

Suitably tropical, add chocolate sauce and you’ve basically got a Bounty.

7. Chicken-stuffed waffles

Fried chicken and waffles is a popular American combo, so why not stuff the waffle with the chicken?

8. Matcha waffles

These will go really well with a matcha tea latte. Double matcha – win-win.

9. Falafel waffles

Waffles don’t have to be sweet – falafel ones will make for a great lunch.

10. Red velvet waffles

Red velvet everything works for us.

11. Womelets

A cross between a waffle and an omelette – we give you, the womelet. Ta da.

