International Waffle Day: 9 weird flavours to try now

25th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

Who knew waffles were so versatile...

Waffle dessert with chocolate

Sure, pancakes are tasty, but on International Waffle Day, you want crispy, pillowy, syrup-drenched waffles.

But if you want to amp up your waffles for the occasion, try one of these…

1. Carrot cake waffles 

View this post on Instagram

Totally forgot to post this carrot cake waffle stack! 🙊🥕 I made my buckwheat oat waffles (recipe on the blog) and added grated carrots, orange oil and carotene powder to make the orange colour more intense. But that's optional! I topped them with carrot, strawberries, date syrup and puffed quinoa. Today is a pretty basic Saturday.. I'm gonna test out and improve a few new recipes, hopefully get to write a new blogpost, update a few things on my blog, clean up the mess in my room, go outside even though the weather is not very nice and maybe do some yoga 🙊 .. haven't done that for way too long! Are you more into yoga or fitness? I really love both but somehow it's easier for me to stick to gym workouts & calisthenics longterm 🙈. Have a nice weekend 🤗💕 . . . . . . . . . . #waffles #carrotcakewaffles #breakfastofchampions #carrotcake #veganwaffles #healthychoices #highcarbvegan #letscookvegan #beautifulcuisines #vegandeutschland #sweatwithkayla #veganfitness #veganabnehmen #veganmuscle #healthyfoodshare #eatbetternotless #foodphotography #picoftheday #ahealthynut #veganworldshare #cuisinesworld #thefeedfeed #f52grams #eatbetterfeelbetter #worldwideveganfood #crueltyfreefood #heresmyfood #veganinspiration #plantpower #foodstyling

A post shared by eva | food photography (@fitomatoes) on

Quick to make and no one will complain about having to eat their vegetables.

2. Almond champagne waffles

Super luxe waffles, these are perfect for a little buzz at Sunday brunch.

3. Cake batter waffles

Because it doesn’t have to be your birthday to enjoy funfetti.

4. Purple sweet potato waffles

View this post on Instagram

Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Sandwiches 🥪. These taste amazing and combine all of my favorite things ❤️. To make the batter:. 🍠 Cook 1 purple sweet potato (in the oven for about 30 min or in the microwave for about 4 minutes) *Don’t forget to poke holes in it with a fork so it can steam and cook properly before putting it in the oven or microwave. 🍠 Take out the filling of the sweet potato once it is cooked and put it in a blender with a 1/2 cup of oats. 🍠 Once it is blended add 1/2 cup of wholewheat flour, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup of almond milk, 1 tsp of baking soda and 1/4 tsp of salt and blend until smooth. 🍠 Heat waffle iron, spray, pour in the batter and cook for about 3-4 minutes or until edges start to get golden brown. 🍠 Take waffles out and get ready to prepare your sandwich with any kind of ingredients you like. 🍠 If you want to make this sandwich like mine (and I assure you, you won’t regret it) use lettuce, avocado, garbanzos, cranberries, chilchota cheese, and the star of the sandwich is a sunny side up egg. I also served it with peaches 🤤 #wafflesandwich #purplesweetpotato #waffle #sandwich #sunnysideup

A post shared by Sunny Side Up 🍳 (@huevitos_estrellados) on

It’s a fun way to add a bit more colour to your meal – and definitely Instagram worthy.

5. Mac and cheese waffles 

If you thought mac and cheese was great on its own, just try these babies.

6. Coconut waffles 

Suitably tropical, add chocolate sauce and you’ve basically got a Bounty.

7. Chicken-stuffed waffles 

Fried chicken and waffles is a popular American combo, so why not stuff the waffle with the chicken?

8. Matcha waffles 

These will go really well with a matcha tea latte. Double matcha – win-win.

9. Falafel waffles 

Waffles don’t have to be sweet – falafel ones will make for a great lunch.

10. Red velvet waffles 

Red velvet everything works for us.

11. Womelets 

View this post on Instagram

#Womelets.. #waffle meets #omelet 😍

A post shared by Estefanía VS (@estefaniavs) on

A cross between a waffle and an omelette – we give you, the womelet. Ta da.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction
Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'
Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves

Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death