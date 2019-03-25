International Waffle Day: 9 weird flavours to try now

International Waffle Day: 9 weird flavours to try now25th Mar 19 | Lifestyle
Who knew waffles were so versatile...
Sure, pancakes are tasty, but on International Waffle Day, you want crispy, pillowy, syrup-drenched waffles.
But if you want to amp up your waffles for the occasion, try one of these…
1. Carrot cake waffles
Quick to make and no one will complain about having to eat their vegetables.
2. Almond champagne waffles
Super luxe waffles, these are perfect for a little buzz at Sunday brunch.
3. Cake batter waffles
Because it doesn’t have to be your birthday to enjoy funfetti.
4. Purple sweet potato waffles
It’s a fun way to add a bit more colour to your meal – and definitely Instagram worthy.
5. Mac and cheese waffles
If you thought mac and cheese was great on its own, just try these babies.
6. Coconut waffles
Suitably tropical, add chocolate sauce and you’ve basically got a Bounty.
7. Chicken-stuffed waffles
Fried chicken and waffles is a popular American combo, so why not stuff the waffle with the chicken?
8. Matcha waffles
These will go really well with a matcha tea latte. Double matcha – win-win.
9. Falafel waffles
Waffles don’t have to be sweet – falafel ones will make for a great lunch.
10. Red velvet waffles
Red velvet everything works for us.
11. Womelets
A cross between a waffle and an omelette – we give you, the womelet. Ta da.
© Press Association 2019