Video: The cult classic Heinz Beanz pizza is back on the menu

Few things can beat the feeling of nostalgia – music, films and food from your childhood have the power to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. It’s probably for this reason the old school Heinz Beanz pizza is making a comeback.

This 90s favourite was discontinued in 2003, so to mark Heinz’s 150th birthday Deliveroo is bringing back the retro dish. If you’ve never had one, it’s not too hard to imagine – it’s basically a classic pizza topped with baked beans and a whole lot of cheese.

Sure, it’s not exactly the most authentic Italian dish out there, but you can’t beat it for originality…

Deliveroo has given three types of pizza the baked bean treatment: Margherita, sausage and a vegan version.

From March 29, at selected locations in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Belfast, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield, Heinz Beanz pizzas will be available – each stockist will have 150 to offer. Prices start at £7.50, as a tribute to the 75p cost of a tin of Heinz Beanz.

© Press Association 2019