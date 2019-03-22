7 life lessons from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she appears on the front cover of Time

There's a lot we can learn from the new American politician, says Prudence Wade.

At just 29 years old, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest person in Congress and is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about figures in American politics.

Just last year she was waitressing while campaigning to become the US Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, so her rise to prominence isn’t exactly a conventional one.

Now, she’s made the front cover of Time, with an accompanying profile detailing her journey to Capitol Hill. As a millennial politician, she’s shared much of her journey on social media, and as such there’s a whole lot we can learn from Ocasio-Cortez…

1. It’s important to take time for yourself

I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term. For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political – not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed./1 https://t.co/EWdWFmPwet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 17, 2018

In December, Ocasio-Cortez explained on Instagram stories why she was taking a week off for self-care, saying: “I’ve been campaigning nonstop for two years: Through multiple jobs, double shifts, morning commutes on the subway, etc. I neglected myself in the process – before the campaign, I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure.”

She continues: “As soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and make-up.”

Ocasio-Cortez stresses the need to take time for yourself, otherwise you’ll burn out. She also makes the point that self-care is often demonised, and society values “working hard” over anything else. She adds: “I also find conversations around self-care emotionally challenging when you come from an immigrant, poor, or working class background.”

2. You can never go wrong with a good skincare routine

the best skincare advice I’ve ever gotten is to double cleanse your skin and I got it from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Instagram story — lewis 🏹 (@kabbaIah) March 20, 2019

For many millennials, skincare is a form of self-care – and Ocasio-Cortez is no different. She gave the fans what they wanted back in January by sharing her skincare regime on her Instagram stories.

She writes: “I consider my approach a blend between K-beauty and scientific consensus.” It involves double-cleansing – first with a balm or oil to melt off the make-up, followed by a soapy cleanser. Next, she uses an alcohol-free toner then a serum, and finishes with moisturiser and sunscreen.

Not only is Ocasio-Cortez teaching us things about politics, but also broader life lessons like the importance of sunscreen, which she calls “the most important thing”. She shares: “I’ve been using daily sunscreen since I was 19. I’ve been bad about it lately & can tell the difference.”

3. Be yourself

Class was in session this morning! I was thrilled to offer some insights on Twitter and social media to my. colleagues this morning. Now Majority @WhipClyburn is teaching me what all the bells mean in the Capitol 😂 https://t.co/pEGVZqqn2g — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019

As the youngest person in Congress, Ocasio-Cortez has a fair bit to teach her peers about social media. And with 3.62m followers on Twitter, it’s no surprise some of the older members are keen to listen to what she has to say.

On January 15, Ocasio-Cortez schooled fellow Democrats, and she told ABC some of the tips she passed on. The main one is “don’t try to be anybody who you’re not” – something which Ocasio-Cortez seems to carry into her real life as well.

“If you don’t know what a meme is don’t post a meme” is less of a broad life lesson, but still a great titbit.

4. Don’t let critics bring you down

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out. Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2018

As a prominent woman of colour, Ocasio-Cortez has found herself on the receiving end of a lot of scrutiny. However, she doesn’t let it get her down.

In November, a reporter wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles” – in reference to Ocasio-Cortez saying she couldn’t afford housing in Washington DC until her new salary kicked in. In response, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about how no one would ever be satisfied with what she would wear and adds: “Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out.”

Even when critics unearthed an old university video of her dancing in a bid to embarrass her, she managed to turn this round into a positive viral hit.

5. Be prepared to work hard

It’s no secret Ocasio-Cortez has been grinding hard to get where she is now. When her Time cover was revealed, she wrote on Instagram about making the effort even at the hardest of times.

She writes: “You show up. You give unconditionally. You show up when no one is looking and the cameras are off. You offer support when it’s risky, but necessary. You do it over and over again, without a need for recognition or expectation that you are “owed” something for doing the right thing.” This really encapsulates her whole work ethos.

6. Be proud of where you come from

I find it revealing when people mock where I came from, & say they’re going to “send me back to waitressing,” as if that is bad or shameful. It’s as though they think being a member of Congress makes you intrinsically “better” than a waitress. But our job is to serve, not rule. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

Considering she was waitressing just last year, it’s safe to say Ocasio-Cortez has a pretty different background from a lot of other politicians on Capitol Hill. However, she still shows pride in where she came from, instead of trying to hide who she is.

Lip+hoops were inspired by Sonia Sotomayor, who was advised to wear neutral-colored nail polish to her confirmation hearings to avoid scrutiny. She kept her red. Next time someone tells Bronx girls to take off their hoops, they can just say they’re dressing like a Congresswoman. https://t.co/eYN5xYFcTE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

The same goes for her Hispanic heritage. Ocasio-Cortez wore red lipstick and hoop earrings to be sworn in to Congress as a dedication to Sonia Sotomayor – the first Latina Justice of the Supreme Court.

7. Speak up for what you believe in

A lot of Ocasio-Cortez’s policy proposals are quite extreme, particularly her Green New Deal. Through this, she’s showing you have to take risks to make change, and the importance of speaking up for what you believe in.

She writes on Instagram of her Time cover: “I believe in an America where all things are possible. Where a basic, dignified life isn’t a dream, but a norm.”

Ocasio-Cortez is shaking up politics in America, whether people like it or not. As she said at this year’s Women’s March: “Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet. In fact, often times, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.”

