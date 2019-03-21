VIDEO: Here's how to do 'doga' - aka dog yoga

A one-off charity yoga session is giving new meaning to the pose, ‘downward dog’.

Yoga studios company yogahaven has teamed up with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home for an evening of Doga – aka yoga with a load of cute and cuddly dogs.

Suitable for all levels, it’s less a case of teaching the pups the correct vinyasa technique, and more about incorporating them into your practice.

“There’s so much we can learn from our canine companions,” says yogahaven founder, Allie Hill, who will, ahem, lead the class. “They are so present, aware and tuned into the world; free of resentment and with an innate sense of play, which – as we all know – relieves stress, sparks creativity and forges connections with others.”

The Spread Pawsitivity: yogahaven x Battersea session takes place Thursday, March 21, from 7pm-9pm. Tickets cost £20 per person, and include a 90-minute yoga class, followed by a talk from Battersea, as well as drinks, snacks and a goody bag.

© Press Association 2019