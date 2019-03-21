Quiz: National Poetry Day - who said it, T.S. Eliot or Kanye West?

21st Mar 19 | Lifestyle

Do you know your Prufrock from your Yeezus? Take our quiz and find out...

It’s National Poetry Day – a day to celebrate the extraordinary array of shapes and sizes that poems can take. They range from four syllables to 1.8 million words; sometimes they rhyme, sometimes they don’t, and they can encompass anything from Baudelaire to Bob Dylan.

There’s acrostics, in which the first letter of each line spells out a hidden message; there’s concrete poetry, a form in which the arrangement of the words on the page forms a picture of their subject; and then there’s rap.

To honour this diversity we put up one of our greatest ever poets – author of The Wasteland and doyen of modernism TS Eliot – against the lyrical musings of one of our greatest self-proclaimed philosophers, the messianic maestro Kanye West. It’s up to you to work out which is which.

Are you gonna “come up in the spot lookin’ extra fly”, or go out “not with a bang but with a whimper”?

