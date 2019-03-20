On International Happiness Day, we've found 9 of life's simplest pleasures

These delights are sure to brighten up a bad day.

Whether you dream of a new car parked on the driveway, or a designer shoe collection to rival Khloe Kardashian’s, most of us have a material goal that we’re working towards. As the old saying goes though, the best things in life really are free.

From breathing in lungfuls of fresh summer air to walking barefoot in the sand, there are plenty of inexpensive highs that can bring a smile to your face, without burning a hole in your wallet.

As today marks the International Day of Happiness, a day that’s designed to make us all live a little more cheerfully, we’ve found a handful of simple pleasures that pretty much everyone can enjoy. No million-pound lottery win necessary.

1. Fresh bed sheets

Stripping the bed and changing the sheets is always an effort, but there’s nothing more delicious than tucking up for an early night in freshly-laundered sheets.

2. Finding a £10 note in your pocket

It’s probably a rare occurrence, but when you find forgotten money in a random coat pocket, it can turn a really bad morning into a good one.

3. Crossing off the last thing in your to-do list

Writing and actually tackling the to-do list is never fun, but ticking off every item is one of the most satisfying things you’ll ever do – leaving you free to procrastinate for hours on the internet instead.

4. The buzz after a hard workout

It can be difficult to find the motivation to exercise, but if there’s one thing that will get you moving, it’s the thought of all those feel-good post-workout endorphins.

5. Laughing until it hurts

Whether it’s a hilarious friend or re-runs of your favourite comedy show, there’s no greater feeling than a bellyache from too much loud giggling.

6. Freshly-mown grass

Is it just us, or does the amazing smell of a cut lawn instantly take you back to happy summer days from your childhood?

7. Relaxing in a warm bath

When you were a kid, you probably detested having to get into the bath, but now you look forward to a good, long soak – especially if there’s a glass of wine and some bubbles involved.

8. Swimming in the ocean

Whether it’s Cornwall or the Gold Coast, there’s literally nothing more soul-enriching than splashing in the sea on a hot summer day.

9. Getting a bargain

Ever taken something to the till, only to find out it’s way cheaper than the ticketed price? Then you’ll know exactly the rush of pleasure we’re talking about.

Yep, it really is the simple things in life that make us feel most content.

© Press Association 2019