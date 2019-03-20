These are the dishes people will be tucking into for spring Hindu festival Holi

It's a vibrantly colourful festival, and the food is just as exciting.

Holi is known as the festival of colours, as people traditionally celebrate by smearing each other with brightly coloured paint. Food is an important element too though.

The festival is technically split into two parts: March 20 this year is Holika Dahan, when bonfires are lit to signify the victory of good over evil, and Rangwali Holi takes place the next day, which is when the coloured paints come into action.

Here are some of the key dishes people will be eating to really get into the Holi celebrations…

Ras malai

Cheesecake lovers, look no further. Ras malai can be described as a cheesecake without the crust – it’s gluten-free and is generally made using soft cheese, lemon, sugar, cardamom and almonds. It’s super creamy.

Gujia

These treats are a sweet twist on the dumpling. Even though they might be deep-fried, they’re stuffed with dried fruit so you don’t have to feel too bad about enjoying them.

Gujias can be made both sweet and savoury, however on Holi, most opt for the sweet version.

Thandai

Thandai is the odd one out on our list so far, as it’s technically a drink. This thick cold beverage is made using milk, nuts and spices – including fennel, aniseed and cardamom, and often watermelon seed kernels.

Puran poli

Puran poli look similar to pancakes – it’s a type of sweet, buttery flatbread. Traditionally eaten with milk and ghee, the recipe can be adapted to your liking, and often features a sweet dal stuffing.

Pani puri

Pani puri is a common type of Indian street food. The crisp round shells start out as dough balls, which puff up when fried, and are then filled with snacky bites, like potatoes, chickpeas and chutney.

Depending on how much time you have around Holi, puri shells can be bought in, or made from scratch, and then filled with whatever you like.

Namak pare

If you want to snack on something crunchy and delicious during Holi, your best bet is to reach for namak pare. This savoury treat is made of strips of deep-fried dough, usually spiced with cumin seeds. Enjoy either on its own, or dipped into your favourite chutney.

Chana masala

This is a classic Indian dish. Key ingredient chickpeas are cooked alongside onions, tomatoes and a range of spices.

Another popular street food snack, it’s also eaten at big celebrations and is the perfect way to kick off your Holi meal.

