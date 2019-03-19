What you need to know about the winners of the Jane Grigson 2019 Award for New Food Writers

Two cookery writers have been awarded the top gong.

The Jane Grigson award, created in memory of British food writer Jane Grigson, aims to celebrate a promising new food writer as they work on their first cookbook.

But this year it’s gone to two authors: Elly McCausland for The Botanical Kitchen and Dan Saladino for The Ark Of Taste.

Here’s the lowdown on these rising stars of the food world…

Huge congratulations to Elly McCausland @nutmegs_seven and @DanSaladinoUK joint winners of the Jane Grigson Trust Award 2019. — Jane Grigson Trust (@JGrigsonTrust) March 18, 2019

The winners…

Elly McCausland

When she’s not doing her day job as a senior lecturer in English literature, Elly McCausland blogs about her food exploits, and her obsession with fruit (she tries to get the sweet stuff into every dish, sweet or savoury). Oddly, as a teen she mainly survived on cheese sandwiches and was not prone to trying new things, fortunately a stint working in a restaurant changed all that.

Her forthcoming book, The Botanical Kitchen, due out March 2020, dives deep into our relationships with edible plants – and how to make the best use of every part of them, from seeds and berries to roots and leaves.

What the judges said: “Elly’s is a very well-researched book taking a refreshing view of cooking with seeds and spices, leaves and flowers of familiar and also little-known ingredients. She brings these flavours into focus in a totally delicious way.”

Dan Saladino

Thank you @JGrigsonTrust – what a boost you have given me. Book writing has been the most intense & difficult thing I’ve ever tried to do. Congratulations also to @nutmegs_seven & @selinaperiam. Both of you know what’s involved. My praise also to anyone out who’s written a book. https://t.co/Jny8WKDkJD — Dan Saladino (@DanSaladinoUK) March 18, 2019

Broadcaster, journalist and series producer on BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme, Dan Saladino knows his food history.

His debut food book, The Ark Of Taste – on shelves in spring 2020 – sees him discover the world’s most endangered foods and the flavours that are beginning to disappear from our tables altogether. We’re expecting a tome that’s historical, anthropological and bittersweet.

What the judges said: “Saladino’s book examines the quiet tragedy of endangered foods. He asks important questions about how and why this is happening and inspires us to act. His book is an eloquent cry for action.”

The runner-up…

Selina Periampillai

There’s not long to wait for Selina Periampillai’s first cookbook – The Island Kitchen is out in May. A self-taught cook, born to Mauritian parents, Periampillai hosts supper clubs and offers Mauritian catering in London, while The Island Kitchen is set to explore the tropical foods of the Indian Ocean islands.

Her Mauritian curries, mustard and turmeric marinated tuna, and pineapple rum cake with cardamom clotted cream sound particularly delicious.

© Press Association 2019