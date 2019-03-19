Mother's Day: 12 gardening gift ideas for green-fingered mums

Want to dig up a longer-lasting gift than a bouquet of flowers this year? Here are 12 ideas to show plant-loving mums some love…

1. Prop It ‘n’ Crop It – Sweet pea (£4.95, Twool.co.uk)

(Twool/PA)

Give her a gift set of an heirloom sweet pea mix, with posh purple colour coordinated ‘twool’ to tie in as the plants get taller. These sustainable, award-winning ‘twool’ products are made in Devon from the ‘lustre’ long wool of the rare breed Whiteface Dartmoor sheep, and the yarn has become the eco-friendly British alternative to jute. Other varieties in the range include tomato, runner bean, sunflower, French bean and purple pea.

2. Craft Your Own Herbal Hand Salve (£25, Bathing-beauty.co.uk)

Craft your own hand salve (Hannah Stephenson/PA)

Instead of buying a ready-made lotion to ease those tired hands after a day’s gardening, why not craft one to your own recipe? These imaginative keepsake tins contains all the plant-based ingredients mums need to make five hand salves. Blank labels are included too, along with pre-printed ingredients labels.

3. Sophie Conran Compost Scoop (£18.99, Burgonandball.com)

(Burgon & Ball/PA)

If you’ve got a tidy mum, who doesn’t want to get compost everywhere when potting up her plants, this stylish compost scoop is ideal for small hands and carries more compost per scoop than a regular trowel.

It has a waxed FSC beechwood handle and brass ferrule and stainless steel head, and comes in a pretty gift box to boot.

4. Daisy Garden Clogs (£25, Backdoorshoes.co.uk)

Brighter garden clogs (Backdoorshoes/PA)

Brighten up your mum’s gardening footwear with the latest Dorset Daisy design from Backdoorshoes – gardening clogs which are as ideal for taking out the rubbish as they are for doing gardening jobs. They’re also among the most comfortable slip-on outdoor footwear on the market.

5. Mercury Glass Jar Lantern (£11.99, Crocus.co.uk)

(Crocus/PA)

Bring an inner or outer glow to Mother’s Day with this jar lantern, which looks impressive either hung or free-standing. Made of hand-blown glass, with a brass wire handle, it adds a shabby-chic feel wherever it’s placed.

Suitable for use both indoors and outdoors (although to preserve, it’s best not to leave it outside during winter or wet weather), the flecked finish will create a beautiful effect when a candle’s lit inside.

6. Gardena Comfort Long-Handled Grass Shears (RRP £49.99, available from Homebase, Amazon and independent garden centres)

(Gardena/PA)

Mum will make light work of trimming the lawn with these easy-to-use and comfortable mechanical grass shears, which are non-stick coated and feature a self-sharpening blade, plus 180-degree rotation so she can tackle the most difficult corners and edges with ease.

7. Rosa ’Mum in a Million’ (currently reduced from £19.99 to £14.99, Rhsplants.co.uk)

(RHS/PA)

Often flowering continuously from midsummer to mid-autumn, the gorgeous pink flowers of this floribunda rose have a delicious scent, and can be cut for the vase. Makes a wonderful gift for a special mum, and is compact enough for a pot.

8. Garden Bird Fence Post Protectors (from £15, Netherwalloptrading.uk)

(Nether Wallop/PA)

For bird-lovers who like to make a statement, these attractive fence post finials in the shapes of British garden birds are designed to protect fences and add interest to your garden. They’re laser-cut in steel and powder-coated, and come complete with fixing screws.

Your mum could even create her own collection of robins, thrushes, blackbirds and owls, to liven up her outdoor space.

9. Seedball – Mum’s Meadow Mix (£6, Seedball.co.uk)

(Seedball/PA)

This special limited-edition mix of British wildflower seeds has been created in collaboration with the wild plant conservation charity Plantlife. Just throw the seedballs onto soil or compost in a garden bed or planter, water well – and watch them grow into pretty wild flowers.

Sale proceeds will be donated to Plantlife to help fund habitat restoration at their newest reserve, Greena Moor in Cornwall. The wildflowers in this mix, all native to the UK, include meadow buttercup, oxeye daisy, red clover and yarrow.

10. Fremantle Fat Ball Feeder (6.99, CJ Wildlife, Birdfood.co.uk)

(CJ Wildlife/PA)

This new fat ball feeder will look great in any garden or patio, big or small. Designed to hold eight fat balls, it allows a range of garden birds to feed at the same time, and is made from weather-resistant powder-coated metal.

11. 3 Sisters Macrame Plant Hanger DIY Kit (£28, Woolcouturecompany.com)

(Wool Couture/PA)

Macrame is the latest hobbyist craze – and what better way to start than creating an eye-catching plant hanger? These kits feature 30-metres of soft macrame rope made from 100% cotton,

along with step-by-step guidance.

Each kit features 30 metres of 5mm macrame rope, one wooden circle, one wooden base plate, a harmony pattern and an ‘S’ hook to hang your planter while working, along with a handy ‘how to’ guide. Either make your mum one before Mother’s Day, or buy her the kit so she create her own hanger.

12. Luxor Glazed Ceramic Planter in Gold (£28, Homebase.co.uk)

(Homebase/PA)

Help give her plants a touch of glamour with this gold ceramic planter, which can be used indoors or outside. It’ll spruce up a patio or conservatory no end.

