Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo's 'life-changing' method of tidying up

It's all about looking at the items you own and seeing whether or not they spark joy.

Tidying guru Marie Kondo made a name for herself with her book, The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, which details her simple method for decluttering your life. Now she’s gone mainstream, thanks to Netflix original series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

In it, she visits families across America and helps them apply her trademarked ‘KonMari method’. The idea behind it is by no means complicated: All you have to do is look at every you item you own, and if it doesn’t spark joy, throw it away.

This, coupled with folding your clothes in a particular manner, and making sure you can see everything, is said to result in a more streamlined home, and a more streamlined life.

But if you’re not quite sure how to KonMari your own house, consultant Katrina Hassan is here to help…

