What pud would make the best 'dessert island'? People on Reddit have thought long and hard about it

Ever get your 'deserts' and 'desserts' muddled up? Well, this lot have combined the two.

It’s an easy spelling mistake to make: One extra ‘s’ turns a desert island (the lonesome, sandy kind you’d find Tom Hanks on) into a ‘dessert’ island, like something out of Willy Wonka’s imagination.

The people on this Reddit thread have taken that idea and totally run with it. User u/Krubz9 asked: “If you were stranded on a dessert island, what would you want that dessert to be?”

The responses are particularly thoughtful – and pretty delicious sounding to boot…

Cloakedbore considered the downsides of ice cream: “Ice cream would be cold and hurt to lay on for the rest of your life. I need something that is sustainable, but won’t kill me. I’d go for a fruit pizza, the cream cheese would be annoying, but if the pizza was giant, then I could sleep on comfy oranges or something. Plus I get a bit of healthier food by eating the fruits as compared to constant pure sugar.”

iammaxhailme put the emphasis on maintaining the structure of a pudding island: “It’ll need to be something with decent structural integrity if you’re going to live on it. Ice cream is too cold. Candy is too sticky. Most cake is too soft or spongy.”

Their conclusion? “I guess I’d say a big ol’ chocolate chip cookie.”

70720 is already making an escape plan: “I think if it was made of biscotti I could construct a raft out of it and leave.”

BattleNunForalltime has luxury in mind: “Peach cobbler. Soft, warm, a bit of fruit to stave off death, but that wonderful flaky crust to sit on. Pools of peachy syrup to bask in. Heaven.”

Joos_Toos’ classic choice works in all seasons: “Apple pie & ice cream! During the summer you chill with the ice cream part of it and during the winter you bunker down into the hot gooey apple pie.”

d2factotum will be prepared with a pickaxe: “The really hard chocolate dessert they used to serve in UK schools back in the Seventies. It would be rigid enough to actually walk around on while also being delicious (provided you had an implement hard enough to knock bits off it).”

GreatJustinTheDarkNi was initially confused, but is now fully on-board: “I read it as desert island and I’m wondering why everybody is saying favourite sweets or desserts, I’ll take an ice-cream Antarctica then.”

wetcardboardsmell is very concerned about dehydration: “Really depends on what I have around to drink. I was thinking bread pudding- but I’d get so thirsty. If there’s nothing to drink, and I’m just on a giant dessert the size of an island, jello? That would suck but I wouldn’t be super thirsty.”

While aussieswoopyboi went simple: “Waffles with whipped cream” – and Krubz9 made some excellent renovations: “The crevices in waffles would make nice little hot tubs.”

