Are these the 5 most Instagrammable places you can stay around the world?

From Morocco to Vietnam, these are the hotels you'll want to book into.

When you’re sitting at your desk on a dreary weekday, you’re hardly likely to start snapping photos for Instagram. Let’s face it – the best pics really come when you’re on holiday, seeing new and amazing things.

Yes, Instagram does come with its problems – it’s highly aspirational, with people far more likely to post the pics of them ‘living their best lives’ rather than the realities of the everyday.

That said, it can still feel great to post colourful snaps of the amazing places you’re staying. In fact, Booking.com has discovered more than a quarter of travellers prioritise booking an attractive property so they can capture it online.

If this sounds like you, here are some of the most Instagrammable places you can stay, all over the world…

1. Riad Goloboy, Marrakech, Morocco

With its colourful markets and bustling streets, Marrakech is already a prime place for any Instagrammer. However, you can set your trip apart from the rest by staying at the Riad Goloboy hotel – a bright blue oasis in the centre of the city.

The rooftop even has a Jacuzzi with views out to the Atlas Mountains. The whole riad is a mix of past and present, with traditional architecture and modern art intermingling.

2. Thornbury Castle, Thornbury, UK

If you’re a fan of Game Of Thrones, Thornbury Castle will be right up your street. If you stay there, you’ll be joining the likes of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn, who also spent the night there.

There’s even a vineyard within the walls of this Tudor castle, and you can taste some of the wine it produces during your stay.

3. Topas Ecolodge, Sapa, Vietnam

The location of this Vietnamese eco lodge will blow you away – it’s within the Hoang Lien National Park, complete with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and rice paddies.

The place itself is just as breathtaking, with an infinity pool, granite walls and wooden furnishings throughout.

4. Under Canvas Zion, Utah, USA

This might be camping – but very much not as you know it. This campsite is inside the Zion National Park in Utah, with incredible views of the iconic red rocks around it.

The campsite is full of luxury tents – and don’t worry, they come complete with proper beds and bathrooms.

5. Whitepod, Les Giettes, Switzerland

Set in the Swiss Alps, this eco-camp features igloo-shaped pods surrounding a main central chalet. Each pod has floor-to-ceiling windows, meaning you can gaze out into the valley below.

There’s also plenty to do here, with skiing and dog sledding in winter, and paragliding and hiking in summer.

