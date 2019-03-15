The best Irish pubs to drink at in England to celebrate St Patrick's Day this weekend

Practically wherever you are in the world, you’re never that far from an Irish pub. However, there’s often no knowing how good a bar it’ll be until you’re already propped up with a pint of Guinness.

Hence why, in honour of St Patrick’s Day on March 17, Premier Inn has created an interactive map of more than 200 Irish pubs and bars across the biggest cities in England, Scotland an Wales, to cosy up in this weekend.

Here are their top 3…

1. Faltering Fullback, London

This higgledy-piggledy pub, with its pool tables, leafy garden and huge screens showing all the sports, is also brilliantly cosy. On Sundays, expect live acoustic music (often traditional Irish folk), Monday is quiz night, on Tuesdays it’s open mic night, and the food isn’t remotely Irish – it’s all Thai. But you can’t be sure it’ll be bouncing on St Patrick’s Day.

2. Mc & Sons, London

The atmospheric Mc & Sons is another bar blending the richness of Irish boozing, with the fragrance of Thai cooking. You can book their 8-10 person traditional wood-panelled Irish snug for a bit of privacy, and make the most of their ever changing roster of beer, lager and ales. Not to mention their extensive whiskey menu.

3. Spotted Dog, Birmingham

Between weekly jazz nights (Tuesdays) and traditional Irish music sessions, you can get quite a lot of jigging done at the Spotted Dog in Digbeth. Music not your thing? Sip your stout in the covered garden out back.

And the best of the rest…

The Grapes, Sheffield – at this family owned joint your Guinness will likely come with a side of traditional Irish music – the only night they don’t have musicians in is Wednesday.

The Chemic Tavern, Leeds – a super friendly local, bringing your dog along is practically encouraged and while the bar’s well stocked with real ales and snacks, you’re welcome to bring in own dinner (we vote fish and chips).

Shenanigans, Southampton – check it out for the resident musicians, and while you’ll be tempted by the doorstep butties, you’ve got to order the Irish breakfast with proper sausages from the butcher.

Rogue Saint, Lincoln– this is an Irish-American joint with its own prohibition style cocktail bar. They know their Irish whiskey too.

