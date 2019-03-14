2 minutes with celebrity chef Aldo Zilli - judge of The Big Broth competition

Judge of Centrepoint's The Big Broth tells us about his mum's recipes and his very particular hangover cure.

If you have an incredible soup recipe, chef Aldo Zilli wants to know about it. Once again the Italian restaurateur is on the judging panel for homeless charity Centrepoint’s The Big Broth competition.

They’re looking for the best homemade soup recipes from across the nation, with entries set to be whittled down to five, and the finalists being invited to a cook off in London on May 7. The winning soup will be produced by Yorkshire Provender and sold at all major supermarkets in the UK, to raise funds for Centrepoint.

Zilli, who spent a month living on the street as a teenager and is an ambassador for Centrepoint, hopes to raise awareness of youth homelessness, but what dish can he still not get his head around? What can’t he live without in the kitchen? And what does he eat to cure a hangover? We found out…

Do you have a great soup recipe? We'd love to taste it! Working with @yorksprovender, your soup could be made and sold in UK supermarkets. With donations from each sale going towards tackling youth homelessness. #TheBigBroth Enter our comp here: https://t.co/3gKERrzVdy pic.twitter.com/Q1SdxSjJLN — Centrepoint (@centrepointuk) March 2, 2019

Your death row meal would be… A great barbecued seabass.

The thing you still can’t make is… My mum’s gnocchi.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be… Extra virgin first-pressed olive oil.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… A Thermomix.

Your favourite childhood dinner was always… Pasta e fagioli made by Maria, my mum.

Your signature dish is… I’ve got quite a few – but it’s got to be fish, hasn’t it? I’m a fish lover. So, spaghetti lobster.

Preferably your eggs would be… I like them soft!

When it comes to concocting a hangover cure… A big bowl of watermelon. You should try it, it works! Anything sweet works.

It’s a dish that has sustained and delighted people for centuries. But can you make a decent soup? If so make sure you enter @centrepointuk & @yorksprovender’s #TheBigBroth by 29th March! Each pot sold of the winning soup will help homeless young people: https://t.co/HUf7ANk7nK — William Sitwell (@WilliamSitwell) March 12, 2019

Enter your tastiest soup recipes to Centrepoint’s The Big Broth competition, in association with Yorkshire Provender. Visit: centrepoint.org.uk/the-big-broth.

