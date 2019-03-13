Parents have thoughts about Gabrielle Union's decision to wean her four-month-old baby

The new mum is sharing her experience of starting her daughter on solids.

In between her busy schedule of acting and presenting, Gabrielle Union is currently going through a well-trodden rite of passage for any parent: weaning her baby.

Four-month-old Kaavia Union Wade is the daughter of Union and her basketballer husband Dwyane Wade. Like many babies, her first run-in with solids didn’t quite go to plan.

Union posted videos of the experience on her Instagram stories, saying: “Trying to get out the door, go to work, feed a baby now… I have to figure this out now,” adding, “She also may not like avocado, so we’re going to keep trying.”

She posted a photo of her and Kaavia after their first go at solid food. It has racked up 340k likes on Instagram, with many people loving Kaavia’s priceless facial expression.

Weaning struggles are a familiar experience for many parents, but obviously everyone seems to have an opinion on other people’s parenting choices when it comes to Instagram.

Some judged her for feeding Kaavia on solids ‘too soon’, and others were critical about her starting with avocado and not something ‘easier’.

Other parents jumped to Union’s defence. Nrfevence writes: “I gave all three of my children solids at four months old, they are all grown, strong, healthy and has never had any complications or problems in their lives. It all depends on what you think is best for your child.”

The NHS does advise that you should wait until around six months to start weaning your baby. However, this is a guideline and it’s important to look out for the three signs your child is ready for solids – which the NHS says are: staying in a sitting position with their head steady, co-ordinating their eyes, hands and mouth, and being able to swallow food.

The NHS doesn’t mention avocado in its suggested list of fruit and veg to start weaning your baby on, but it does say: “You can start weaning with single vegetables and fruits – try blended, mashed, or soft cooked sticks of parsnip, broccoli, potato, yam, sweet potato, carrot, apple or pear.”

Many might think avocado is an acquired taste, but it is still a fruit that is easily mashed for a baby to try and swallow.

Some Instagram users have chimed in with advice for how Union can make the meal more appealing. Issa_brownqueen says: “Try banana with avocado it will sweeten it up a bit”.

Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop? pic.twitter.com/YOz4oeIajH — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 6, 2017

Union isn’t the only celeb parent who’s used social media to share her experiences with weaning. Serena Williams took to Twitter in 2017 to ask fellow mothers how long they breastfed for, writing: “Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it’s time to stop?”

Whatever you think of Union’s parenting style, she’s been undoubtedly brave in publicly sharing her journey to motherhood. Kaavia was born via surrogate, and last year Union posted on Instagram about her fertility struggles.

“It can feel isolating and depressing. You wonder if you are defective. You are not. You wonder if you are worthy. You are. You are not alone. You are loved and worthy and every feeling is real and understood.”

