6 spring foods to get excited about now

You might as well plan your Easter feast too, while you're at it.

Between the increasing daylight hours, the warmer weather, and the abundance of fresh food (we’re done with winter stews and root veg now, thanks), spring might just be the best season. Especially if your world revolves around food.

Here’s what we can’t wait to start tucking into…

1. Lamb

They’re cute, but also tasty. Lamb is the meat of spring, and the ultimate Easter dinner dish for the whole family to tear into. And no gravy is better than lamb gravy. Fact.

2. Cabbage

Cabbage gets a bad rep, so this spring give it more of a chance, be it stir-fried with a peanut dressing, shredded into a zingy coleslaw, scorched on the grill and doused in chilli oil, or sauteed with bacon.

3. Rhubarb

The Barbie pink forced spears have been available for a while, but now we’re getting into proper rhubarb season. Eat it raw in slivers atop open Scandi sandwiches, make crumble or rhubarb upside-down cake, or cook it down into a dipping sauce for lamb or pork.

4. Asparagus

These spears are quintessentially spring-like. Fry them with lemon and butter and perch on a poached egg; dredge through hollandaise sauce; char on the griddle, or chuck into risotto – they’re a total culinary joy. Experiment with purple and white varieties too.

5. New potatoes

Thin skinned and waxy, new potatoes are almost sweet at times. Treat them simply – their firmness lends them perfectly to salads, plus they’re great roasted or just boiled and dressed with LOTS of butter, salt and pepper.

6. Peas

Last but not least, it has to be peas. Grass green and with a too-short growing season, they’re good buttered and stirred through with mint, mashed into a velvety soup or, best of all, popped into your mouth fresh from the pod.

