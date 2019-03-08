International Women's Day: 6 ways to help your daughter be body positive

Stacey Solomon says the number of girls with low body confidence is "scary" and childline are receiving record numbers of calls about appearance.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is ‘balance for better’ – focussing on aiming towards a more gender-balanced world.

One of the many gender imbalances is, of course, the way women’s bodies are perceived and scrutinised, and that damaging social construct is being picked up by worrying numbers of young girls too.

Childline, the counselling service for young people run by the NSPCC, say that kids as young as 11 are ringing their helpline because they’re so unhappy with their appearance. Last year they delivered more than 2,000 counselling sessions with children and young people who were worried about how they looked – the majority of the sessions (88%) were with girls who were concerned about their weight, having acne or not being ‘body perfect’.

Stacey Solomon visits Childline (Jonathan Hordle/NSPCC/PA)

TV presenter Stacey Solomon, who’s just written a book on body confidence called Happily Imperfect (Harper Thorsons, £16.99), recently joined Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen to speak to Childline counsellors about why so many young people are feeling unhappy with the way they look.

“Hearing from counsellors about how many young people are suffering from low body confidence and self-esteem is scary,” says Solomon. “Young people are being bombarded with supposedly ‘body perfect’ images on TV and across social media which is contributing to anxiety over their own appearance.”

While Rantzen says: “It’s very sad and extremely worrying that girls in particular are so unhappy with the way they look. Without the right support and a general change in attitude across society there is a real danger these issues could intensify and continue into adulthood. It’s important all young people realise everyone is different and everyone has the right to be comfortable in their own skin.”

(iStock/PA)

Issues around body image can lead to related problems including eating disorders, anxiety and depression, so how can parents help their daughters in particualr to be more body positive? We asked Wendy Robinson, Childline’s head of service, for her advice.

1. Empathise



If your child is feeling unhappy about things like their hair, weight or is embarrassed about wearing glasses or braces, it’s important to acknowledge their feelings. We often hear at Childline that no one understands how they feel. One of the reasons they might be finding it hard to accept how they look is because they feel pressure to have ‘perfect’ skin or a certain type of body shape.

2. Explain media photos are heavily edited



Your child is growing up in the digital age so it’s as important as ever to make sure they realise that the constant stream of airbrushed images on social media, television and in magazines encourages young people (girls in particular) to strive for an ideal which doesn’t exist in reality.

3. Explain why their identity is important



How your child looks is a part of them, but it’s important for them to understand that their personality, achievements and how they behave also makes up their identity. Young people can feel a lot of pressure to look a certain way and fit in with everyone else, but remind them they’re unique.

If a child you know would like to talk this #NatConvoWeek but isn't ready to do it face-to-face, remind them that #Childline in here 24/7. pic.twitter.com/s44zy65vcy — NSPCC (@NSPCC) March 10, 2017

4. Help them avoid comparisons



Young people’s confidence won’t improve if they compare themselves to people on social media or in magazines. Reassure them that everyone’s different and these images aren’t real. Encourage them to boost their confidence by writing down things they like about themselves – you should join in too.

5. Don’t let them put up with negative comments



It’s important to remind your child they can delete or block anyone on social media who makes negative comments about them. And they can walk away from people who say mean and unhelpful things about them.

6. Talking is key

Don’t just have a conversation with your child if they’re obviously upset or concerned about the way they look. Make sure you regularly talk to them about their body, and let them know they can always talk to you if they feel upset. They’re more likely to come to you with a problem if you talk about body confidence frequently. If they can’t talk to you then encourage them to talk to another trusted adult or Childline.

I’m so blooming excited to be setting off on my very own book tour for HAPPILY IMPERFECT! EEEEKK 😬 I can’t wait to meet you all & thank you so very much in advance for your support it means the world!! 💛 For more info, click here https://t.co/x0MBjz7tAu https://t.co/5Ht5CyvZoA pic.twitter.com/6GqUqd1gUS — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) February 12, 2019

Any adult concerned about the welfare of a child or young person can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000. Children can call Childline any time on 0800 1111, or visit the Childline website.

© Press Association 2019