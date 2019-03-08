5 everyday feminist things you should try this International Women's Day

8th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

If you haven't tried patriarchy chicken, now's your chance.

Even though women should be recognised every day, International Women’s Day is still a good opportunity to give some props to all the incredible women out there.

Feminism doesn’t have to be just about big public protests – if that’s not for you, there are plenty of more low-key ways you can celebrate March 8.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that count. Here are some things to try if you want to feel extra empowered this International Women’s Day…

1. Patriarchy chicken

If you haven’t played patriarchy chicken before, you’re in for a real treat – it’s simultaneously empowering and a bit depressing. The concept is simple: all you have to do is walk down the street, without moving out the way for any of the men in your path.

Many women who do this swiftly realise that their normal response is to move out of the way, and this is in turn what men expect. Expect a fair amount of bumping into strangers, but it will really hit home how much you physically go out your way to accommodate men.

It’s an eye opening thing to do – plus, it’s more than a little bit satisfying to see the looks on people’s faces when they realise altogether too late that you’re not changing course as expected…

2. Not apologising unnecessarily

Over apologising is an odd phenomenon that many women are prone to. So this International Women’s Day, stop yourself from saying “sorry” a million times a day, because you just don’t need to.

This doesn’t mean you have to be rude – just shift your choice of language. Instead of saying something like “sorry to keep you waiting”, replace it with a more positive phrase like “thank you for your time”.

Chances are, getting rid of the word “sorry” – particularly in the workplace – will make feel more empowered. After all, why should women be doing all the apologising?

3. Womansplain something to a man

Again, we’re not encouraging you to be rude here, we’re just suggesting you show a bit more confidence. Historically, women aren’t encouraged to be as outspoken as men, but why shouldn’t you show off your knowledge if you’ve got it?

This is a ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ type of situation. The next time when you know something and previously wouldn’t have bothered speaking out, why not pipe up and tell everyone what you know. And if you render men speechless in the process, even better.

4. Support a woman-owned business

Last year government statistics revealed women were half as likely as men to start their own business. That’s why it’s important to support those who have overcome  barriers to do so. Buying their wares or even something as small as boosting their profiles online can be a huge help.

Hopefully, this will pave the way for more women to take the plunge and set up their own businesses.

5. Give yourself a compliment

It’s no secret that women often take on a lot of emotional labour in their lives and relationships, and yet don’t always get the praise they deserve. There’s no need to wait for other people to give you props, so why not pay yourself a compliment today?

We bet you’re not nearly as nice to yourself as you are to others, and now is a perfect opportunity to change this.

